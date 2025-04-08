Holy Week

Station 1: Jesus is Condemned to Death

Tuesday, April 8th, 2025 @ 10:23 am

Jesus is scourged and crowned with thorns having been unjustly condemned by Pontius Pilate to die on the cross.
Genuflecting:

V. We adore you, O Christ, and we praise you.

R. Because by your holy Cross, you have redeemed the world.

Standing:

Consider how Jesus Christ, after being scourged and crowned with thorns, was unjustly condemned by Pilate to die on the cross.

My loving Jesus, it was not Pilate; no, it was my sins that condemned you to die. I beseech you, by the merits of this sorrowful journey, to assist my soul on its journey to eternity.

I love you, Jesus, my love, above all things: I repent with my whole heart for having offended you. Never permit me to separate myself from you again. Grant that I may love you always, and then do with me what you will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

At the Cross her station keeping
Stood the mournful Mother weeping
Close to Jesus to the last.

