Cardinal Nichols invites us to follow him through the stations of the Cross. We use the traditional text from Saint Alphonsus Liguori. As the Cardinal says: "It's written from the heart and it speaks to our hearts."
Cardinal Vincent Nichols invites you to join him as he meditates on the ‘Way of the Cross’ using images from the ‘High Stations’ on the hill above the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes. Join us on Good Friday on our journey to the foot of the Cross.
You can watch the full 35-minute meditation below or move to Station 1 to start the virtual Stations of the Cross.
Jesus is scourged and crowned with thorns having been unjustly condemned by Pontius Pilate to die on the cross.
Jesus accepts His Cross and in making this journey with it on his shoulders, thought of us, and offered to his Father the death he was about to undergo.
When Jesus falls for the first time, he is so weakened he could scarcely walk. Yet he has to carry the great load of the Cross upon his shoulders.
When Jesus meets his mother, their looks became like so many arrows to wound those hearts which love each other so tenderly.
Seeing Jesus was on the point of expiring, his tormentors, wishing him to die the shameful death of the Cross, constrained Simon of Cyrene to carry the Cross.
The holy woman named Veronica, seeing Jesus so ill-used, and bathed in sweat and blood, wiped his face with a towel.
Consider the second fall of Jesus under the Cross; a fall which renews the pain of all the wounds in his head and members.
The women wept with compassion at seeing Jesus in such a pitiable state, streaming with blood as he walked along.
When he fell the third time, Jesus was weak in the extreme as his cruel executioners tried to hasten his steps when he could scarcely move.
Jesus was stripped by the executioners. His inner garments adhered to his torn flesh, and they dragged them off so roughly that the skin came with them.
Jesus, having been placed upon the Cross, extended his hands and offered to his eternal Father the sacrifice of his life for our salvation.
Our Lord Jesus, after three hours of agony on the cross, abandoned himself to the weight of his body, bowed his head and died.
Consider how, after Our Lord had expired, two of his disciples, Joseph and Nicodemus, took him down from the Cross, and placed him in the arms of his afflicted Mother
Consider how the disciples, accompanied by his holy Mother, carried the body of Jesus to bury it. They closed the tomb, and all came sorrowfully away.
Now we've finished our 14-step devotion, walking alongside Our Lord Jesus Christ through his Passion and death, we pray for the Holy Father Pope Francis.
A prayer to Our Lady of Sorrows at the conclusion of the Stations of the Cross.