Holy Week

Station 3: Jesus falls the first time

Tuesday, April 8th, 2025 @ 10:25 am

When Jesus falls for the first time, he is so weakened he could scarcely walk. Yet he has to carry the great load of the Cross upon his shoulders.

Genuflecting:

V. We adore you, O Christ, and we praise you.

R. Because by your holy Cross, you have redeemed the world.

Standing:

Consider the first fall of Jesus under his Cross; his flesh was torn by the scourges, his head was crowned with thorns; he had lost a great quantity of blood. So weakened he could scarcely walk, he yet had to carry this great load upon his shoulders. The soldiers struck him rudely and he fell several times.

My Jesus, it is the weight, not of the Cross, but of my sins, which made you suffer so much pain. By the merits of this first fall, deliver me from the misfortune of falling into mortal sin.

I love you, Jesus, my love, above all things: I repent with my whole heart for having offended you. Never permit me to separate myself from you again. Grant that I may love you always, and then do with me what you will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

Oh, how sad and sore distressed
Was that Mother highly blessed
Of the sole-begotten One!

