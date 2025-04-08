Station 11: Jesus is nailed to the Cross

Genuflecting:

V. We adore you, O Christ, and we praise you.

R. Because by your holy Cross, you have redeemed the world.

Standing:

Consider how Jesus, having been placed upon the Cross, extended his hands and offered to his eternal Father the sacrifice of his life for our salvation. Those barbarians fastened him with nails, and then, securing the Cross, allowed him to die with anguish on this infamous gibbet.

My Jesus, loaded with contempt, nail my heart to your feet, that it may ever remain there, to love you, and never more to leave you.

I love you, Jesus, my love, above all things: I repent with my whole heart for having offended you. Never permit me to separate myself from you again. Grant that I may love you always, and then do with me what you will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

Holy Mother, pierce me through;

In my heart each wound renew,

Of my Saviour crucified.

