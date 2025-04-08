Stations of the Cross

Station 11: Jesus is nailed to the Cross

Tuesday, April 8th, 2025 @ 4:35 pm

Jesus, having been placed upon the Cross, extended his hands and offered to his eternal Father the sacrifice of his life for our salvation.

icon-home » Events » Holy Week » Stations of the Cross » Station 11: Jesus is nailed to the ...

Genuflecting:

V. We adore you, O Christ, and we praise you.

R. Because by your holy Cross, you have redeemed the world.

Standing:

Consider how Jesus, having been placed upon the Cross, extended his hands and offered to his eternal Father the sacrifice of his life for our salvation. Those barbarians fastened him with nails, and then, securing the Cross, allowed him to die with anguish on this infamous gibbet.

My Jesus, loaded with contempt, nail my heart to your feet, that it may ever remain there, to love you, and never more to leave you.

I love you, Jesus, my love, above all things: I repent with my whole heart for having offended you. Never permit me to separate myself from you again. Grant that I may love you always, and then do with me what you will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

Holy Mother, pierce me through;
In my heart each wound renew,
Of my Saviour crucified.

Next Station

Station 12

Station 12: Jesus dies on the Cross

Jesus is finally overwhelmed with suffering, bowed his head and died.

Station 1: Jesus is Condemned to Death

Consider how Jesus Christ, after being scourged and crowned with thorns, was unjustly condemned by Pilate to die on the cross.

Station 7: Jesus falls the Second Time

Consider the second fall of Jesus under the Cross; a fall which renews the pain of all the wounds in his head and members.

Prayer to Our Lady of Sorrows

Prayer to Our Lady of Sorrows

Station 4: Jesus meets his Mother

Consider the meeting of the Son and the Mother

Station 14: Jesus is laid in the Tomb

The disciples carried the body of Jesus to bury it.