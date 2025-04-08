Stations of the Cross

Station 14: Jesus is laid in the Tomb

Tuesday, April 8th, 2025 @ 4:36 pm

Consider how the disciples, accompanied by his holy Mother, carried the body of Jesus to bury it. They closed the tomb, and all came sorrowfully away.
Genuflecting:

V. We adore you, O Christ, and we praise you.

R. Because by your holy Cross, you have redeemed the world.

Standing:

My buried Jesus! I kiss the stone that encloses you. But you rose again on the third day. I beseech you, by your resurrection, to make me rise in glory with you at the last day, to be always united with you in heaven, to praise you and love you forever.

I love you, Jesus, my love, above all things: I repent with my whole heart for having offended you. Never permit me to separate myself from you again. Grant that I may love you always, and then do with me what you will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

By the Cross with thee to stay;
There with thee to weep and pray,
Is all I ask of thee to give.

