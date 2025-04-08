Station 6: Veronica wipes the face of Jesus

Genuflecting:

V. We adore you, O Christ, and we praise you.

R. Because by your holy Cross, you have redeemed the world.

Standing:

Consider how the holy woman named Veronica, seeing Jesus so ill-used, and bathed in sweat and blood, wiped his face with a towel, on which was left the impression of his holy countenance.

My most beloved Jesus! Your face was beautiful before, but in this journey it has lost all its beauty, and wounds and blood have disfigured it. Alas! My soul also was once beautiful when it received your grace in baptism; but I have since disfigured it with my sins. You alone, my Redeemer, can restore it to its former beauty. Do this by your Passion, O Jesus!

I love you, Jesus, my love, above all things: I repent with my whole heart for having offended you. Never permit me to separate myself from you again. Grant that I may love you always, and then do with me what you will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

Can the human heart refrain,

From partaking in her pain,

In that Mother’s pain untold?

Next Station

Station 7