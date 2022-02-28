Holy Week

Station 1: Jesus is Condemned to Death

Monday, February 28th, 2022 @ 6:45 am

Jesus is scourged and crowned with thorns having been unjustly condemned by Pontius Pilate to die on the cross.
icon-home » The Church » Liturgical Seasons » Lent » Holy Week » Good Friday » Stations of the Cross » Station 1: Jesus is Condemned to De...

Genuflecting:

V. We adore you, O Christ, and we praise you.

R. Because by your holy Cross, you have redeemed the world.

Standing:

Consider how Jesus Christ, after being scourged and crowned with thorns, was unjustly condemned by Pilate to die on the cross.

My loving Jesus, it was not Pilate; no, it was my sins that condemned you to die. I beseech you, by the merits of this sorrowful journey, to assist my soul on its journey to eternity.

I love you, Jesus, my love, above all things: I repent with my whole heart for having offended you. Never permit me to separate myself from you again. Grant that I may love you always, and then do with me what you will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

At the Cross her station keeping
Stood the mournful Mother weeping
Close to Jesus to the last.

Next Station

Station 2

Station 5: Simon of Cyrene helps Jesus to carry his Cross

Simon of Cyrene helps Christ carry his Cross

Station 6: Veronica wipes the face of Jesus

Veronica, seeing Jesus so ill-used, wiped his face.

Station 10: Jesus is stripped of his garments

Jesus was violently stripped by the executioners.

Station 13: Jesus is taken down from the Cross

Two of his disciples placed him in the arms of his afflicted Mother.

Prayers for our Holy Father Pope Francis

Prayers for the Holy Father Pope Francis

Station 14: Jesus is laid in the Tomb

The disciples carried the body of Jesus to bury it.