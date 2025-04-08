Stations of the Cross

Station 13: Jesus is taken down from the Cross

Tuesday, April 8th, 2025 @ 4:36 pm

Consider how, after Our Lord had expired, two of his disciples, Joseph and Nicodemus, took him down from the Cross, and placed him in the arms of his afflicted Mother
Genuflecting:

V. We adore you, O Christ, and we praise you.

R. Because by your holy Cross, you have redeemed the world.

Standing:

Consider how, after Our Lord had expired, two of his disciples, Joseph and Nicodemus, took him down from the Cross, and placed him in the arms of his afflicted Mother, who received him with unutterable tenderness, and pressed him to her bosom.

O Mother of Sorrows, for the love of this Son, accept me for your servant, and pray for me. And you, my Redeemer, since you have died for me, permit me to love you; for I wish but you, and nothing more.

I love you, Jesus, my love, above all things: I repent with my whole heart for having offended you. Never permit me to separate myself from you again. Grant that I may love you always, and then do with me what you will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

Let me mingle tears with thee,
Mourning him who mourned for me,
All the days that I may live.

