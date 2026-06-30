Statement by Bishop Paul Mason on the National Maternity and Neonatal Care report

I welcome the final report of the National Maternity and Neonatal Care Investigation led by Baroness Valerie Amos. I am grateful for the work of all those involved in this important project.

The findings of the investigation are alarming and underline the need to ingrain a culture of care in maternity and neonatal services.

The Church believes that health and maternity services should promote respect for pregnant women as well as every human life from conception to natural death. Informed by centuries of pastoral practice, Christians can offer a valuable perspective on what good maternity care should look like.

Maternity and neonatal services occupy a unique place within our national healthcare system. It is vital that such services provide effective accompaniment for parents, especially mothers, throughout their profound and sometimes challenging journey.

In particular, it is essential to listen to the needs of mothers and fathers and to respect their authority as parents in decisions concerning them and their children. Maternity wards and neonatal units should foster a culture of life and care for every child and mother, both before and after birth.

The pastoral accompaniment which healthcare chaplains can provide is a core element of maternity care. As we proposed in our submission to the inquiry, it is important that parents are made aware of the chaplaincy provision available to them from the beginning of the maternity journey.

It is important that we recognise the dedication of those who work in maternity services, often under considerable pressure. The staff who work in the system cannot be held responsible for cultural and institutional failings.

We ask the government to closely consider and respond to the findings of this report to ensure that parents and children are truly at the heart of all maternity care. Maternity services should provide a safe and loving environment for mothers and babies.

The Church stands ready to offer pastoral support to families who are expecting a child, as well as to the staff who accompany them each day, often in challenging circumstances.

Our Lady and Saint Joseph, patrons of families, pray for us.

Bishop Paul Mason

Lead Bishop for Healthcare

Bishop of the Forces

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If you are facing a difficult pregnancy or grieving the death of your child, support is available through your local parish.