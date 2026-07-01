Africa Bishop Swarbrick urges support for ebola-hit people CBCEW » Bishop Swarbrick urges support for ... Africa » »

Bishop Paul Swarbrick has expressed his solidarity with communities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) affected by a serious Ebola outbreak amid warnings from the local Church that the situation is placing enormous pressure on already vulnerable communities.

The outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, has emerged in eastern DRC and has also spread to neighbouring Uganda. A UN report stated that the virus currently has no approved treatments or vaccines. There have been over 500 confirmed cases, with over 90 deaths. The National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO) has appealed for prayers and support, warning that healthcare services are under immense strain as they respond to the spread of the disease.

Bishop Paul Swarbrick, Lead Bishop for Africa for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, expressed his concern for those affected:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the suffering facing these communities as they confront this new Ebola outbreak. We must not allow their suffering to be forgotten. Behind every statistic is a person created in the image of God: a family grieving a loved one, a patient in need of care and a healthcare worker serving their community.”

Highlighting the vital role played by the Church in responding to the crisis, Bishop Swarbrick added:

“Priests, religious sisters, lay leaders and healthcare workers continue to accompany communities at great personal risk. Their presence offers not only practical care but also reassurance and hope.”

Bishop Swarbrick also recognised the work of Catholic agencies supporting the response:

“I am encouraged that CAFOD, working alongside local partners and the wider Caritas family, is supporting communities. When communities are supported through people and institutions they know, lives can be saved.

Calling on Catholics in England and Wales, Bishop Swarbrick said:

“At this difficult moment, I ask the Church in England and Wales to hold the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in their prayers. Christ does not abandon us in our suffering. Our prayers, together with any other help that you can give, will help to sustain those who are working tirelessly to protect life and care for the most vulnerable.”

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CAFOD, the Church’s aid and development agency, has launched a fundraising appeal in response to the threat of Ebola. Please visit CAFOD’s website to make a secure donation if you feel you can.