Salford Diocese unveils restored cathedral for growing congregation in modern age

The Diocese of Salford is reopening the doors to its cathedral following a three-year closure to restore the mother church to its former glory.

The Roman Catholic Cathedral Church of St John the Evangelist, located in the heart of Salford, is set to reveal the fruits of its multimillion pound transformation, making this historic place of worship a thriving hub of faith and community in modern times.

After more than 175 years, the cathedral was in urgent need of significant restoration to address the longstanding repairs required to its failing stonework and towering infrastructure, whilst meeting the needs of a growing community.

Over time, many of the cathedral’s original features had been lost and so another important aspect of the project was to restore the striking vibrancy of the church’s original paint scheme and stained-glass windows, reinstating colour and character to renew the sacred ambience of this important place of worship.

With a nod to the past, the project also planned for the future by expanding capacity and creating flexible spaces for the cathedral’s growing congregation and flourishing music programme, whilst making sustainability a core priority by using state-of-the-art technology and long-term solutions to tackle the challenges of climate change, an initiative that is ongoing and set to continue.

Whilst the majority of the work was carried out to the overall fabric of the building visitors are set to see a dramatic change to the overall aesthetic of this much-loved cathedral, evoking a powerful and imaginative setting for prayer and worship.

This includes a new, energy-efficient exterior lighting scheme, the restoration and repainting of original statues, and redecoration of the interior. It also includes the repositioning of key features such as the altar, the reintroduction of screens to the Blessed Sacrament Chapel to enhance the sacred use of the space, the reinstatement of the rood cross set above the entrance to the chancel, the creation of a new Chapel of Initiation, increased seating capacity, and a new glass door to project a sense of integration and welcome to the wider community.

The restored cathedral will also feature a new, visitor-friendly treasury, to open in the autumn, housing one of the largest collections of relics in the UK, each bearing witness to centuries of faith and devotion. Among these are fragments attributed to revered saints, carefully preserved in ornate reliquaries.

Rt Rev. John Arnold, Bishop of Salford, said: “The restoration of our mother church has been one of the most significant and necessary undertakings of our diocese in recent years.

“Many parts of the cathedral were in poor condition, no longer watertight and with failing masonry. As custodians of this remarkable building, we have a responsibility to preserve the fabric of the cathedral for future generations in a way that aligns with our diocesan commitment to sustainability whilst providing the ways and means for Catholics to meaningfully observe the traditions of our faith.

“We hope our newly-restored cathedral will be a place of welcome and community for all across the city, whilst providing a peaceful, ambient, and encouraging sanctuary of prayer for the faithful in our diocese.”

Canon Michael Jones, Dean of Salford Cathedral, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming our parish community and diocesan family back to our beautifully-restored cathedral this summer.

“Over recent years, we have welcomed ever increasing numbers of parishioners, particularly young people and families, searching for spiritual enrichment and the start of a lifelong relationship with God.

“This project afforded us the opportunity to not only make vital repairs and restore the sacred ambience of our cathedral church, but it has allowed us to adapt the cathedral for our growing parish community and to incorporate modern and sustainable features and technologies to provide an inspiring place of worship for generations to come.”

Christopher Cotton, Conservation Architect. Said:

“The transformation of the interior of the Grade 2* listed Salford Roman Catholic Cathedral is truly astonishing. The church is now filled with beauty, light and colour; the sensitive reordering of the internal spaces has created places of sacred encounter, full of ecclesiastical ambience. This exceptional building has been brought back to life through the highest quality of crafts skills in masonry, ironwork, joinery, tile making and decoration. The interior has been relit with a stunning new lighting scheme that reveals the true glory of its extraordinary architectural design. The building has been fully upgraded with respect building services, sound systems and Organ the upgrading of the building to respond to the climate emergency has been a guiding principle.

The project has from start to finish been a collaborative endeavour where Cathedral team, architect and consultants, and the many specialist heritage contractors have worked together with a shared vision and love for the building; everyone has played their essential part. For six years, the project has truly been a journey of faith, hope and love for all involved. It has been a privileged to work on this special building and with all involved in the project.”

Due to the extent of the repair work needed, the project cost in excess of £20 million, with most of the funds going towards external repairs. Restoration costs have been met from diocesan reserves alongside a generous legacy gift from the Albert Gubay Foundation.

Bringing the project to life were specialist teams from Purcell Architects and Simpsons of York, whose expertise in heritage, architecture, and conservation has been invaluable in allowing for a sympathetic restoration of the cathedral’s original beauty whilst integrating modern standards and technologies to accommodate future generations of visitors and worshippers.

Salford Cathedral will reopen to the public on Saturday 4 July.