Former Catholic seminary awarded £400,000 to unlock its historic potential

Ushaw Historic House, Chapels and Gardens has been awarded £400,000 to secure its long-term future as a heritage destination, conserve its architecturally and historically significant assets, and to enhance the visitor experience.

Formerly Ushaw College, a Catholic seminary and Licensed Hall of Residence for the University of Durham, the site spans 550 acres and its rich history is rooted in the north of England’s Christian heritage – beginning over a millennium ago with St Aidan in Lindisfarne.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has awarded £250,000 and Historic England has granted £150,000 to support the next phase of development at this nationally significant heritage site.

The funding will underpin a major project titled: ‘Unlocking Ushaw: Heritage, Community and the Spirit of

Emancipation’. Building on ten years of development, this project marks a strategic shift from experimental growth to a long-term, sustainable plan that will guide Ushaw over the next decade.

The project focuses on three key strands:

Estate master planning: Unlocking the potential of Ushaw’s 15 listed buildings and 550 acres of gardens, grounds and landscapes through a comprehensive conservation and reuse strategy.

Community engagement: Involving residents, stakeholders and visitors in shaping Ushaw’s future, ensuring its heritage is accessible, inclusive and valued by all.

Audience development: Understanding and expanding Ushaw’s audience to increase engagement and resilience, with a focus on regional and inbound tourism.

These interlinked initiatives will culminate in 2029/2030, coinciding with the commemoration of 200 years of Catholic Emancipation, when Ushaw will unveil its long-term vision informed by this extensive master planning and community consultation work.

“These grants from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic England are a powerful vote of confidence in Ushaw’s journey to date and in our ambitions for the future,” said Lucy Jenkins, Co-CEO at Ushaw. “Unlocking Ushaw builds on our first decade as a heritage visitor attraction, enabling us to care for this extraordinary place while opening it up more fully to communities, with a programme of activities underpinned by values of care, collaboration and social impact. This investment allows us to plan for long-term sustainability, ensuring Ushaw remains a living, relevant heritage site for generations to come.”

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said:

“We’re delighted to support the Unlocking Ushaw project to work towards a strong and resilient future for the site and establish it as a major visitor attraction, thanks to money raised by National Lottery players. It is fantastic news that Ushaw are now one step closer to revitalising the site and putting its local communities of at the heart of their plans to shape the future of this fascinating site.”

Lianna Francis-Kelly, Historic England’s Partnerships Team Leader, North East Regions, said:

“Ushaw has a special place in the history of the Roman Catholic Church in England, and the vast complex includes architectural gems by leading architects of the Gothic Revival.

“We’re delighted to be supporting the Unlocking Ushaw project, which will engage local people in identifying the potential of under-used and at-risk parts of the estate, increasing the site’s value as both a community asset and a unique visitor attraction for the North East.”

Image: © Alex Ramsay Photography