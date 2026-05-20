Government launches £92 million Places of Worship Renewal Fund

The Places of Worship Renewal Fund (PWRF) is designed to support the repair of England’s treasured places of worship and targeted at places of most need. A total of £92 million has been allocated to the fund over a four-year period, with £23 million per annum.

The Places of Worship Renewal Fund was announced in January 2026 and is funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and delivered by Historic England.

What are these grants for?

The Places of Worship Renewal Fund supports urgent repairs and essential improvements to listed places of worship in England.

Grants ranging from £10,000 to £1,000,000 will be awarded for capital works that keep buildings safe, open and in public use.

Any listed place of worship in England can apply, of any faith or denomination, provided it is an active place of worship.

Priority will be given to projects in areas of England with the greatest need for investment, and those that bring most community benefit.

In order to support different sizes of project, the fund will be divided into three streams. These are:

Who can apply?

£10,000 to £50,000 (small grants)

£50,001 to £350,000 (medium grants)

£350,001 to £1,000,000 (large grants)

Any listed place of worship in England, of any faith or denomination, that is:

an active place of worship used for worship for a minimum of 6 times per year, and

a dedicated place of worship (in other words, not fully converted to another use), and

able to demonstrate that the works are necessary, deliverable and aligned with the fund’s requirements (this information will be gathered at the full application stage, for which guidance will be provided to applicants we invite to apply following EOI).

For more information about the fund and how to apply, visit Historic England’s website.