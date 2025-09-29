£1/4M National Lottery Heritage Fund grant awarded to St Walburge’s in Preston

The community of St Walburge’s Church, Preston, has announced it is to receive a grant of £245,380 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to help secure the future of the Grade I listed church.

Architecturally one of the most important 19th-century Catholic churches in Britain, St Walburge’s is the largest non-cathedral Catholic church in England. Thanks to this generous funding, the community will now be able to repair and restore the south roofs to protect its stunning historic interior as well as preserving and making more accessible the extensive parish archives – around 5,000 items dating back to the 1850s – in partnership with Lancashire Archives.

They will also be able to safeguard and share the unique liturgical heritage of Gregorian chant, working with the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) Global Sound Movement. In addition, vital conservation skills will be passed on through workshops with UCLan’s School of Engineering and specialist roofing contractor, HCR, and volunteers will be trained in heritage research, cataloguing and communications.

The grant will also allow St Walburge’s to strengthen its role as part of the Preston community and secure its long-term sustainability. There will also be new opportunities for community engagement – particularly with the large student population in its neighbourhood.

A landmark of national significance

Designed by architect Joseph Hansom and built between 1850 and 1854, its spectacular hammerbeam roof is among the largest of the 19th century, and its 94-metre (309ft) spire is the third tallest in the UK – after those at Salisbury and Norwich Cathedrals. A much-loved local and regional landmark, the church is also a beacon of Catholic identity nationally.

Its architectural importance is clear, but St Walburge’s also preserves a rare living tradition – the use of Gregorian chant in the Latin Mass, led by the Canons and Sisters who are internationally recognised in the field.

Bishop Paul Swarbrick, Bishop of Lancaster, said:

“I am most grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for this generous grant of £245,380 for priority work on the Church of St Walburge’s, Preston. I thank all those concerned who have worked to submit the grant application, including volunteers and professionals.

“From 2007 until 2010 I was Priest-in-Charge of this magnificent place of Catholic worship. It can lift the heart to spend time in prayer in its vast interior, but it can also weigh down the heart given the costs involved to maintain her, but she is definitely worth it!

“My prayers are with the Institute of Christ the King, Sovereign Priest, and their ministry at this important Shrine Church.”

Sophie Andreae, Vice Chair of the Patrimony Committee of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, said:

“This grant award is brilliant news for St Walburge’s. The roof is in urgent need to major repair due to its age and the sheer height of the building which gets the full force of the weather. The first third of the roof was repaired in 2021 following a grant from the government’s post Covid Culture Recovery Fund’s Programme of Major Works.

“This new grant will enable the important section over the Sanctuary to be restored and made watertight. Congratulations to all those who have worked so hard to ensure this latest grant application was successful.”

St Walburge’s is located in Preston’s historic Maudlands district, on a site associated with St Mary Magdalene since the 12th century. Today entrusted to the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest (ICKSP), the church continues to serve as a spiritual, cultural and community beacon for Preston and beyond.

Canon Amaury Montjean, provincial of the ICKSP in Great Britain, said:

“This is wonderful news for the community of St Walburge’s Church as well as for the wider community of Preston. This most loved Lancashire church is more and more a haven for everyone seeking sacred liturgies, music and heritage. A great achievement from the rector, his assistants and staff.”

Canon Gwenael Cristofoli, rector of St Walburge’s:

“This grant is a blessing for our community. We offer our grateful thanks to players of the The National Lottery for enabling us to protect the beauty of this landmark church while also preserving and sharing the richness of our spiritual and musical traditions.”

Louise Sutherland, Head of Engagement, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said:

“Places of worship are some of the most treasured historic buildings across the North of England and many play an important role as a cornerstone for our heritage and communities. We’re delighted that thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, we can support St Walburge’s to take vital actions towards securing a robust and more sustainable future for this wonderful church while forging stronger connections with communities in Preston.”

Image: © Alex Ramsey – Glimpse of Heaven. Used with permission.