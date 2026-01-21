Racial Justice

Resources for Racial Justice Sunday 2026

Wednesday, January 21st, 2026 @ 1:57 pm

Resources for Racial Justice Sunday 2026, Questions for reflection and a activities for Parishes.

icon-home » Events » Racial Justice Sunday » Resources for Racial Justice Sunday...

The resources for this year’s Racial Justice Sunday are specially designed to create a culture of welcome and hospitality in parishes, encourage inclusive approaches to parish ministry, and foster greater openness to acceptance while learning from other cultures and traditions.

Questions for Reflection

As part of these resources, we have suggested a handful of questions to support parish reflection and action in promoting racial justice.

Racial Justice Sunday 2026 – Questions for Reflection

Activities for Parishes

Taken from the Archdiocese of Southwark’s Racial Justice Toolkit these are activites your parish can do throughout the year to help promote Racial Justice.

Racial Justice Sunday 2026- Activities for Parishes

Toolkit

This useful toolkit was produced by the Archdiocese of Southwark’s Commission for Promoting Racial and Cultural Inclusion.

Racial Justice Toolkit

Racial Justice Sunday 2023

All are included in the mission of Christ and His Church. Let us walk together, pray together and work together.

Racial Justice Sunday 2024

Seeing one another in the life of the Church.

Praying for Racial Justice

Praying for an end to suffering caused by racism.

In the Image and Likeness of God

Our Lady and the Child Jesus from a diverse cross-section of cultures.

A Church for all people: community cohesion and racial justice

Our model for community wellbeing has to be as diverse and as extensive as the good news Jesus preached.

Racial Justice Sunday 2020

Racial Justice Sunday is celebrated on 9 February 2020 in England and Wales