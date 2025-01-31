Racial Justice Sunday 2024

It is important to recognise that we are all children of God, regardless of our race and background. This year’s theme seeks to promote reflection, discussion and action on our theme and to encourage us to carry this through in the weeks and months after Racial Justice Sunday.

For this year’s resources, we are celebrating the diversity of those who have led holy and exemplary lives. Our Catholic saints walked in this world as we do and were men and women of heroic virtue that can intercede for us to bring our prayers to the Lord.