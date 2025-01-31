The theme for Racial Justice Sunday 2024 was: “Seeing one another in the life of the Church”.
It is important to recognise that we are all children of God, regardless of our race and background. This year’s theme seeks to promote reflection, discussion and action on our theme and to encourage us to carry this through in the weeks and months after Racial Justice Sunday.
For this year’s resources, we are celebrating the diversity of those who have led holy and exemplary lives. Our Catholic saints walked in this world as we do and were men and women of heroic virtue that can intercede for us to bring our prayers to the Lord.
Bishop Paul McAleenan, Lead Bishop for Racial Justice, offers a short message for Racial Justice Sunday.
Questions to help facilitate discussion around this year’s Racial Justice Sunday theme in your parish, group or school.
The Diocese of Westminster Education Service has produced a suite of useful school resources for Racial Justice Sunday 2024.