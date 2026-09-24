Remember plight of ‘invisible and voiceless’ child migrants and refugees, says Bishop

Bishop Paul McAleenan, an auxiliary Bishop for the Diocese of Westminster and the Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees for the Bishops’ Conference, has recorded a message for Catholics in England and Wales focussing on the challenges facing child migrants.

Bishop McAleenan’s message for the annual World Day of Migrants and Refugees, that is celebrated on Sunday, 27 September, calls for Catholics to consider the plight of child migrants and refugees when we speak to others about this polarising topic:

“You may not personally know any of these migrant and refugee children who are among us,” says Bishop McAleenan. “But do remember their presence and their deprivation when you speak with your friends or when the topic of migration arises in conversations – as it often does.”

Bishop McAleenan expressed his particular gratitude to those parishes and schools that advocate for migrants and refugees, and those willing to challenge hostile policies and engage with local politicians.

“Thank you for creating spaces in your parishes to discuss social justice and challenge misinformation,” he says. “This year we must also pay tribute to our Catholic schools who welcome all children. Some of our schools are certified, ‘Schools of Sanctuary’. This title is acquired because they purposely set out to help newly arrived migrant children feel acknowledged, supported and included.”

The theme for this year’s World Day of Migrants and Refugees, “Even just one of these children,” draws our attention to the minors directly involved in the experience of migration and flight, to the care owed to them, and to the Lord’s promise that “whoever receives one such child in my name receives me” (Mk 9:37).

Bishop McAleenan’s Message

The last Sunday of September each year is kept by the Catholic Church as the World Day of Migrants and Refugees. In his message for 2026, Pope Leo says there are many different aspects to migration, many causes and consequently many effects. You may be familiar with some of the reasons that lead people to leave their own country for another – conflict, climate change, poverty and persecution.

This year, Pope Leo asks us to think of the effect of migration on a particular group caught up in this movement of migration – children. He asks us to be conscious of children who are migrants and refugees.

Children rarely feature in our minds when we think of migrants and refugees. They seem to be, as Pope Francis said, ‘invisible and voiceless’. Yet we know they are among us. As is so often the case those children whose vulnerability is increased due to their lack of years and experience of life are forgotten or overlooked when we speak of migration. Yet they are among us, some with their parents and others who are termed unaccompanied minors.

It is well documented that to flourish, children need stability, understanding, reassurance and love. When it is known that a child is denied those things, our society instinctively wishes to reach out to protect them. Clearly, when parents who are migrants or refugees are rejected or treated unjustly their children who are with them suffer too. As for those who are known as unaccompanied minors, they now reside in a strange land and among strangers.

Whenever we form our opinion towards migrants and refugees, remember that as Catholics we must take account of the full Gospel, including the time Jesus placed a child before him and said, to the disciples ‘Anyone who welcomes a little child like this in my name welcomes me’.

You may not personally know any of these migrant or refugee children who, I say again, are among us. But do remember their presence and their deprivation when you speak with your friends or when the topic of migration arises in conversations as it often does.

We are grateful to those in parishes who advocate the cause of migrants and refugees, those who campaign and are willing to challenge hostile policies and engage with local politicians. Thank you for creating spaces in your parishes to discuss social justice and challenge misinformation.

This year we must also pay tribute to our Catholic schools who welcome all children. Some of our schools are certified, ‘Schools of Sanctuary’. This title is acquired because they purposely set out to help newly arrived migrant children feel acknowledged, supported and included.

The World Day of Migrants and Refugees 2026 is on Sunday 27 September. The theme is taken from the Gospel of St Matthew chapter 18, ‘Even just one of these Children’. Remember them and pray for them. Thank you.