Religious Freedom

Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights guarantees everyone the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.

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The Lead Bishop for Freedom of Religion and Belief is Bishop James Curry, an auxiliary Bishop for the Diocese of Westminster.

PETITION

The Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need has an online petition that aims to send a clear, urgent message to governments and international bodies that Article 18 must be upheld and protected before more people are denied their fundamental right to believe.

Archbishop calls for global action to tackle religious hatred

Archbishop calls for global action to tackle religious hatred

The Archbishop of Westminster and President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, Archbishop Richard Moth, has added his voice to a campaign calling on the UN and governments worldwide to urgently take action to guarantee the rights of people targeted for their faith.

Petition: Defend Freedom of Religion and Belief

Petition: Defend Freedom of Religion and Belief

Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights guarantees everyone the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion. Yet across the world, this fundamental right is under threat.