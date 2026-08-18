Religious Freedom Petition: Defend Freedom of Religion and Belief Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights guarantees everyone the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion. Yet across the world, this fundamental right is under threat.  icon-home » Events » Religious Freedom » Petition: Defend Freedom of Religio...

More than five billion people live in countries where persecution, oppression, and discrimination restrict religious freedom, including more than 200 million Christians.

Article 18 of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights states that everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.

The Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need has an online petition that aims to send a clear, urgent message to governments and international bodies that Article 18 must be upheld and protected before more people are denied their fundamental right to believe.

Sign the online petition

In response to this alarming increase in violations of freedom of religion or belief, the President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, Archbishop Richard Moth, is calling for Catholics to sign ACN’s Article 18 petition.

“All too often Article 18 is ignored,” Archbishop Moth wrote. “Men and women are imprisoned, others are driven from their homes, or even killed, simply because of their peacefully held beliefs.

“In some countries women and girls are kidnapped, forced to renounce their faith and marry their abductors, children are denied the right to learn about their faith.

“Many people – young and old alike – are the victims of religious hatred. They suffer abuse and discrimination in the streets, at school and at work.”

Please join Archbishop Moth in supporting Aid to the Church in Need‘s worldwide call for fresh action by the United Nations as well as the UK Government.

Read and sign the petition here.