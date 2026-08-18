Religious Freedom Archbishop calls for global action to tackle religious hatred The Archbishop of Westminster and President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, Archbishop Richard Moth, has added his voice to a campaign calling on the UN and governments worldwide to urgently take action to guarantee the rights of people targeted for their faith.  icon-home » Events » Religious Freedom » Archbishop calls for global action ...

In a message of support for a campaign organised by the Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), Archbishop Moth called on Catholics and people of goodwill to sign a petition urging world leaders to ensure their countries fulfil the religious freedom requirements set out in Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

According to the latest ‘Religious Freedom in the World’ report, produced by Aid to the Church in Need, 5.4 billion people live in countries where oppression and discrimination are perpetuated by governments or extremist groups.

“All too often Article 18 is ignored,” Archbishop Moth wrote. “Men and women are imprisoned, others are driven from their homes, or even killed, simply because of their peacefully held beliefs.

“In some countries women and girls are kidnapped, forced to renounce their faith and marry their abductors, children are denied the right to learn about their faith.

“Many people – young and old alike – are the victims of religious hatred. They suffer abuse and discrimination in the streets, at school and at work.”

In response to this alarming increase in violations of freedom of religion or belief, Archbishop Moth is calling for Catholics in England and Wales to sign ACN’s Article 18 petition.

He said: “I invite you today to join a vital call to take action in support of people around the world oppressed for their faith… The richly diverse communities we have here in the Catholic Dioceses of England and Wales are made up of so many people with their own story of persecution and oppression, men, women and children who have sought a fresh start, recognising that violations of religious freedom are contrary to the values of a just society.

“We need to stand up for our brothers and sisters in Christ and stand in support of all those who suffer for their beliefs, recognising religious freedom as a universal human right.”

ACN’s Article 18 campaign comes after Pope Leo XIV said: “Religious freedom is not merely a legal right or a privilege granted to us by governments. It is a foundational condition that makes authentic reconciliation possible.”

Sign the petition

To view and sign the petition for religious freedom visit Aid to the Church in Need’s website.

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Read Archbishop Richard Moth’s full statement.