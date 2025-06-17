Relics

Our Lady of Fatima – Relics Visit England and Wales

Tuesday, June 17th, 2025 @ 7:06 pm

The Jubilee Cathedral visitations take place across the country, showcasing the beauty and significance of our Lady's message at Fatima.

The World Apostolate of Fatima (WAF) Team are organising the visitation of the two National Pilgrim Statues and the Relics of Saints Jacinta and Francisco to all Cathedrals and Catholic shrines in England and Wales between May 2025 and October 2026.

We invite you to explore the various locations and dates for these special events. Join us as we celebrate and spread the message of Fatima.

2025 Visits

DateLocationDiocese
21 – 22 JuneCathedral Church of Our Lady Immaculate & St ThomasNorthamptonMore Information
28 JuneCathedral Church of St ChadBirminghamMore Information
12 SeptCathedral Church of St MaryHexham and NewcastleMore Information
4-5 OctCathedral Church of St John the EvangelistPortsmouthMore Information
12-13 OctCathedral Church of St. BarnabasNottinghamMore Information
13 OctCathedral Church of St AnneLeedsMore Information
8 NovCathedral Church of Our Lady & St Philip HowardArundel and BrightonMore Information

2026 Visits

DateLocationDiocese
14 – 15 MarCathedral Church of The Holy FamilyUkrainian Eparchy
24 – 25 AprCathedral Church of St MarieHallamMore Information
2 – 3 MayCathedral Church of St. Michael & St. GeorgeBishopric of the Forces
16 – 17 MayCathedral Church of St. John the EvangelistSalfordMore Information
20 JunCathedral Church of St PeterLancasterMore Information
12 SeptCathedral Church of St. Mary & St. HelenBrentwoodMore Information
26 – 27 SeptCathedral Church of Saints Peter & PaulCliftonMore Information
3 OctCathedral Church of Our Lady Help of Christians & St. Peter of AlcantaraShrewsburyMore Information
10 – 11 OctCathedral Church of St. DavidCardiff-MeneviaMore Information
17 – 18 OctCathedral Church of St. John the BaptistEast AngliaMore Information
26 OctCathedral Church of St. MaryWrexhamMore Information
31 OctCathedral Church of the Most Precious Blood of Jesus ChristWestminsterMore Information

World Apostolate of Fatima

WAF (World Apostolate of Fatima) England and Wales is actively involved in promoting the profound message of Fatima through a series of Visitations to cathedrals and churches, showcasing the National Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima, along with the revered Relics of Saints Jacinta and Francisco.

worldfatima-englandwales.org.uk

