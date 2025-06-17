Our Lady of Fatima – Relics Visit England and Wales

The Jubilee Cathedral visitations take place across the country, showcasing the beauty and significance of our Lady's message at Fatima.
The World Apostolate of Fatima (WAF) Team are organising the visitation of the two National Pilgrim Statues and the Relics of Saints Jacinta and Francisco to all Cathedrals and Catholic shrines in England and Wales between May 2025 and October 2026.
We invite you to explore the various locations and dates for these special events. Join us as we celebrate and spread the message of Fatima.
|Date
|Location
|Diocese
|21 – 22 June
|Cathedral Church of Our Lady Immaculate & St Thomas
|Northampton
|More Information
|28 June
|Cathedral Church of St Chad
|Birmingham
|More Information
|12 Sept
|Cathedral Church of St Mary
|Hexham and Newcastle
|More Information
|4-5 Oct
|Cathedral Church of St John the Evangelist
|Portsmouth
|More Information
|12-13 Oct
|Cathedral Church of St. Barnabas
|Nottingham
|More Information
|13 Oct
|Cathedral Church of St Anne
|Leeds
|More Information
|8 Nov
|Cathedral Church of Our Lady & St Philip Howard
|Arundel and Brighton
|More Information
|Date
|Location
|Diocese
|14 – 15 Mar
|Cathedral Church of The Holy Family
|Ukrainian Eparchy
|24 – 25 Apr
|Cathedral Church of St Marie
|Hallam
|More Information
|2 – 3 May
|Cathedral Church of St. Michael & St. George
|Bishopric of the Forces
|16 – 17 May
|Cathedral Church of St. John the Evangelist
|Salford
|More Information
|20 Jun
|Cathedral Church of St Peter
|Lancaster
|More Information
|12 Sept
|Cathedral Church of St. Mary & St. Helen
|Brentwood
|More Information
|26 – 27 Sept
|Cathedral Church of Saints Peter & Paul
|Clifton
|More Information
|3 Oct
|Cathedral Church of Our Lady Help of Christians & St. Peter of Alcantara
|Shrewsbury
|More Information
|10 – 11 Oct
|Cathedral Church of St. David
|Cardiff-Menevia
|More Information
|17 – 18 Oct
|Cathedral Church of St. John the Baptist
|East Anglia
|More Information
|26 Oct
|Cathedral Church of St. Mary
|Wrexham
|More Information
|31 Oct
|Cathedral Church of the Most Precious Blood of Jesus Christ
|Westminster
|More Information
WAF (World Apostolate of Fatima) England and Wales is actively involved in promoting the profound message of Fatima through a series of Visitations to cathedrals and churches, showcasing the National Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima, along with the revered Relics of Saints Jacinta and Francisco.