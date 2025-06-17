Relics Our Lady of Fatima – Relics Visit England and Wales The Jubilee Cathedral visitations take place across the country, showcasing the beauty and significance of our Lady's message at Fatima.  icon-home » Events » Our Lady of Fatima – Relics V...

The World Apostolate of Fatima (WAF) Team are organising the visitation of the two National Pilgrim Statues and the Relics of Saints Jacinta and Francisco to all Cathedrals and Catholic shrines in England and Wales between May 2025 and October 2026.

We invite you to explore the various locations and dates for these special events. Join us as we celebrate and spread the message of Fatima.

2025 Visits

Date Location Diocese 21 – 22 June Cathedral Church of Our Lady Immaculate & St Thomas Northampton More Information 28 June Cathedral Church of St Chad Birmingham More Information 12 Sept Cathedral Church of St Mary Hexham and Newcastle More Information 4-5 Oct Cathedral Church of St John the Evangelist Portsmouth More Information 12-13 Oct Cathedral Church of St. Barnabas Nottingham More Information 13 Oct Cathedral Church of St Anne Leeds More Information 8 Nov Cathedral Church of Our Lady & St Philip Howard Arundel and Brighton More Information

2026 Visits

Date Location Diocese 14 – 15 Mar Cathedral Church of The Holy Family Ukrainian Eparchy 24 – 25 Apr Cathedral Church of St Marie Hallam More Information 2 – 3 May Cathedral Church of St. Michael & St. George Bishopric of the Forces 16 – 17 May Cathedral Church of St. John the Evangelist Salford More Information 20 Jun Cathedral Church of St Peter Lancaster More Information 12 Sept Cathedral Church of St. Mary & St. Helen Brentwood More Information 26 – 27 Sept Cathedral Church of Saints Peter & Paul Clifton More Information 3 Oct Cathedral Church of Our Lady Help of Christians & St. Peter of Alcantara Shrewsbury More Information 10 – 11 Oct Cathedral Church of St. David Cardiff-Menevia More Information 17 – 18 Oct Cathedral Church of St. John the Baptist East Anglia More Information 26 Oct Cathedral Church of St. Mary Wrexham More Information 31 Oct Cathedral Church of the Most Precious Blood of Jesus Christ Westminster More Information

World Apostolate of Fatima

WAF (World Apostolate of Fatima) England and Wales is actively involved in promoting the profound message of Fatima through a series of Visitations to cathedrals and churches, showcasing the National Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima, along with the revered Relics of Saints Jacinta and Francisco.

worldfatima-englandwales.org.uk