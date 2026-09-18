World Week for Peace in Palestine and Israel 

20 – 26 September 2026

With a focus on protecting children, the theme for 2026 comes from Psalms 127:3, “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord.” Churches and Christian communities are being encouraged to consider how to support children lost in the war, left without parents, traumatised, and afraid.

Pax Christi

Pax Christi England and Wales has produced a Prayer, Action and Resources leaflet, which can be download from its website.

World Council of Churches

The World Council of Churches invites member churches, faith-based communities, and civil society organisations around the world to join for a week of prayer for a just and lasting peace for all in Palestine and Israel. Congregations and individuals around the globe who share the hope of justice are encouraged to unite during the week to take peaceful actions, together, to create a common international public witness.

Visit the World Council of Churches website for a liturgy, reflection, and prayers for the week.

Prayer

God-with-us,

you sit down in our midst.

Nothing can separate us from your love –

not towering concrete walls, or propaganda,

or the deep darkness between glaring searchlights –

not distance from friends, or despair in our hearts

that the world’s wrongs cannot be changed.

You are with our brothers queuing for aid,

our sisters cradling starving children,

those digging in the rubble of homes

for those they have lost,

health-care workers and journalists

risking their lives –

all held in the cross-hairs.

You sit down in our midst

with thousands round the world,

confused, angry, helpless,

those who try to hold

your suffering people in prayer.

Born into extreme deprivation,

to displaced people living under occupation,

you entered and still share our human lives.

God-with-us, we must believe

that your great love can never be contained

by the walls of separation

or cancelled by lies and hatred.

You sit down in our midst:

breathe hope into the world.

Amen