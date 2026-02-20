Education Come and study with the Maryvale Institute The Maryvale Institute have the full range of programmes for every ability, from easy short courses to a five-year PhD programme. Want to deepen your Faith? Thinking about getting more involved with your parish, Catholic organisation or Diocese? Would you like to teach in Catholic institutions?  icon-home » Events » Come and study with the Maryvale In...

Maryvale lies at the centre of the ancient settlement of Oscott, about five miles from Birmingham City Centre. With its charming buildings, in which Christian values and prayer are almost tangible, its long and interesting history and peaceful grounds, Maryvale is spiritual ‘home’ to many.

It has been the aim of the Maryvale Institute from its inception to provide opportunities for lay people, clergy and religious to achieve a deeper understanding of the faith and to appreciate more clearly its joyful message for the lives of individuals and communities. Maryvale stands within the Catholic theological tradition, whose riches it seeks to explore, and draws from that tradition an insistence, not only on the foundational importance of faith for theological reasoning, but also on the place of reason in the response of faith.

https://www.maryvale.ac.uk

Courses offered

Contact Maryvale for the following courses, all of which are distance learning:

PhD by research – (Deacon Dr Harry Schnitker – harry.schnitker@stmarys.ac.uk)

MA – (Dr Catherine Knowles – catherine.knowles@stmarys.ac.uk)

Licence in Catechesis – (Fr Dr Richard Aziati – richard.aziati.maryvale@oscott.org)

Bachelor of Divinity – (Mrs Viktoria Meszaros – undergrad@maryvale.ac.uk)

AND our new Further Education Programmes:

Diploma in Marriage and Family

Introduction to Latin

Introduction to Greek

Scripture Courses

(Dr Agata Mleczko – Agata.Mleczko.Maryvale@oscott.org)