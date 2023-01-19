5 February 2023

The theme for Racial Justice Sunday is:

“All are included in the mission of Christ and His Church. Let us walk together, pray together and work together”

It reflects the role each of us must play in promoting the mission of Christ and His Church. This was inspired by conversations around last year’s Racial Justice Sunday and Pope Francis’ visit to Canada in July 2022 when he spoke about looking towards a future of ‘Justice, healing and reconciliation’.

We have a prayer that can be used year-round as well as questions for reflection.

Videos for Walking Together, Working Together and Praying Together (coming soon).

In the Image and Likeness of God

We have produced a series of A4 PDF posters, that individuals or parishes can download, featuring Our Lady and the Child Jesus from a diverse cross-section of countries and cultures. Although by no means exhaustive, we hope this series highlights the rich diversity of our Catholic community and encourages reflection on how we are all made in the image of God. The posters also carry a prayer taken from Pope Francis’ document Fratelli Tutti. The posters are produced in English but, in some cases, where we have been able to, we have added a suitable translation. Read more.