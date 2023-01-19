Racial Justice Sunday is the day the church focuses on the need to oppose racism and pursue racial justice with renewed vigour.
5 February 2023
The theme for Racial Justice Sunday is:
“All are included in the mission of Christ and His Church. Let us walk together, pray together and work together”
It reflects the role each of us must play in promoting the mission of Christ and His Church. This was inspired by conversations around last year’s Racial Justice Sunday and Pope Francis’ visit to Canada in July 2022 when he spoke about looking towards a future of ‘Justice, healing and reconciliation’.
We have a prayer that can be used year-round as well as questions for reflection.
Videos for Walking Together, Working Together and Praying Together (coming soon).
We have produced a series of A4 PDF posters, that individuals or parishes can download, featuring Our Lady and the Child Jesus from a diverse cross-section of countries and cultures. Although by no means exhaustive, we hope this series highlights the rich diversity of our Catholic community and encourages reflection on how we are all made in the image of God. The posters also carry a prayer taken from Pope Francis’ document Fratelli Tutti. The posters are produced in English but, in some cases, where we have been able to, we have added a suitable translation. Read more.
At Masses on Racial Justice Sunday, parishes are encouraged to mark the day by praying this prayer.
As Catholics we believe that every human being is created equally in the image of God. It is important to consider how we can better reflect this in our own actions, both as individuals and part of the wider Church.
Nalini Nathan, General Secretary of the Conference of Religious, has three thoughts to help us focus on 'Working Together' for racial justice.
Bishop Paul McAleenan, Lead Bishop for Racial Justice, focuses on ‘Praying Together’ for racial justice in this reflection.
Father Mark Odion, Regional Superior of the Missionary Society of St Paul focuses on 'Walking Together' for racial justice.
A series of A4 PDF posters featuring Our Lady and the Child Jesus from a diverse cross-section of countries and cultures.
Racial Justice Sunday is more topical and relevant than ever and we need to oppose racism and pursue racial justice with renewed vigour.
