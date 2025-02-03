Racial Justice Reflections

In this section, you can read reflections from a variety of people sharing their insights and experiences on racial justice, and community welcome and integration.
Also in Racial Justice SundayBishop's Message > Resources > Prayers > RJS 2024 > RJS 2023 > RJS 2021 > RJS 2020 >
Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski is the Eparch, or Bishop, of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of the Holy Family of London. He offers this reflection on the welcome extended to Ukrainians fleeing to the UK after the full-scale invasion.
Rev. Alfred Banya is a Permanent Deacon for the Archdiocese of Southwark, and for over three decades has been an advocate for racial justice.