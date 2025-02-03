Racial Justice

Resources for Racial Justice Sunday

Monday, February 3rd, 2025 @ 6:04 pm

Resources for Racial Justice Sunday 2025 including a useful parish toolkit, suggested newsletter text, questions you can ask in your parishes, and two PowerPoint presentations for schools.

icon-home » Our Work » Racial Justice » Racial Justice Sunday » Resources for Racial Justice Sunday

We have resources for schools and parishes for Racial Justice Sunday.

Toolkit

This useful toolkit was produced by the Archdiocese of Southwark’s Commission for Promoting Racial and Cultural Inclusion.

Racial Justice Toolkit

Questions for parishes

You might wish to explore these questions in small parish groups.

RJS25 – Questions for Parishes

Newsletters

Some suggested newsletter text for parish newsletters.

RJS25 – Suggested Newsletter Text

Schools

Here you will find two PowerPoint resources for schools. One Primary, the other Secondary.

RJS25 – Resource for Primary Schools
RJS25 – Resource for Secondary Schools

Praying for Racial Justice

Praying for an end to suffering caused by racism.

Racial Justice Sunday 2023

All are included in the mission of Christ and His Church. Let us walk together, pray together and work together.

Racial Justice Sunday 2020

Racial Justice Sunday is celebrated on 9 February 2020 in England and Wales

Racial Justice Reflections

Insights and experiences on racial justice, and community welcome and integration.

Racial Justice Sunday 2021

We need to oppose racism and pursue racial justice with renewed vigour.

Racial Justice Sunday 2024

Seeing one another in the life of the Church.