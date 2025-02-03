Resources for Racial Justice Sunday 2025 including a useful parish toolkit, suggested newsletter text, questions you can ask in your parishes, and two PowerPoint presentations for schools.
We have resources for schools and parishes for Racial Justice Sunday.
This useful toolkit was produced by the Archdiocese of Southwark’s Commission for Promoting Racial and Cultural Inclusion.
You might wish to explore these questions in small parish groups.
Some suggested newsletter text for parish newsletters.
Here you will find two PowerPoint resources for schools. One Primary, the other Secondary.