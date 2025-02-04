Linda Johnson

Being Human. Promoting humanity. Putting love into action. These affirming words spring to my mind when I consider what it would be like to be ignored or excluded because of one’s race, colour, or ethnicity. Every human being has a right to be himself or herself, and be accepted for what they are.

My experiences

My understanding has evolved over time as I have started to look at this from a variety of perspectives. I saw it primarily as a matter of treating everyone equally under the law. But now that I’m more conscious of the system, I can see that the fight for racial justice is part of a larger fight against social exclusion, economic inequality, and institutional racism. My understanding and interpretation has changed as an outcome of reading about this problem, experiencing it myself, and seeing others in my close network deal with a similar situation. Numerous reports draw attention to the ongoing disparities that people experience based on factors like race, ethnicity, and color.

I would like to draw attention to the need to create a peaceful society in which everyone is treated with dignity, respect, and – above all – as a human being. Regardless of race or ethnicity, everyone needs to have equal access to opportunities. Since many people lack the courage to disclose what they are going through, we must make sure that both overt and covert forms of racism are handled. Sometimes people are unaware that they have been dealing with this until someone close to them alerts them to it. Dealing with subtle and unspoken forms of discrimination can be challenging. I have firsthand experience with overt racism, which was initially disregarded before needing to be addressed for the sake of my mental health.

Pilgrims of hope

My goals for racial justice are strongly aligned with the concept of our being ‘Pilgrims of Hope’. It represents a path, motivated by faith and hope, towards a society that is more inclusive and just. By teaching us the value of justice, love, and compassion, our faith inspires us to oppose prejudice and speak up for the underprivileged. By encouraging inclusive communities, teaching members about racial issues, and supporting laws that address structural injustices, our parishes can advance racial justice.

There is a strong basis for advancing racial justice in the Catholic faith. We can be guided by Catholic teachings and ideals in the following important ways:

Maintaining human dignity – emphasising the inherent dignity of every human being, created in the image and likeness of God.

Solidarity – commitment to the common good and a recognition that we are all interconnected.

Exclusive preference for the poor and vulnerable – prioritise the needs of the poor and marginalised.

Family, community, and participation – importance of family and community.

The Church – Church leaders and communities can use their influence to speak out against racism, support anti-racism initiatives, and educate their members about the importance of racial justice.

Education – Schools, parishes, and religious education programs can incorporate teachings on social justice, diversity, and inclusion.

Prayer and reflection – Praying for racial justice, reflecting on the teachings of Jesus, and seeking guidance from the Holy Spirit can inspire and sustain efforts to combat racism.

Acts of mercy – Acts of mercy, such as feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, and comforting the afflicted, can be directed towards those affected by racial injustice, demonstrating compassion and solidarity.

Interfaith and ecumenical collaboration – Working with other faith communities and other Christian confessions can amplify efforts to promote racial justice.

Our Catholic faith teaches us the importance of love, compassion, and justice, guiding us to stand against racism and support those who are marginalised.

Practical examples

Having spoken about how our Catholic faith can promote racial justice, here are some practical examples I have come across in my parish and experiences.

Education and awareness of racial justice are very important in terms of how one can bring this up these issues and to speak out clearly.

Several community engagements have helped parishioners to come along and experience the fruit of being included in the Catholic community. By creating welcoming communities, teaching parishioners about racial issues, and supporting laws that address structural injustices, we can advance racial justice in our parish.

Even if congregations have adopted the aforementioned, I believe more people in our parishes should be included in the numerous volunteer opportunities. It is true that some people in Catholic parishes feel isolated. There are a number of voices that we don’t hear as they feel awkward about speaking out. This is the sole reason they feel inferior, substandard and unable to express themselves.

Our community needs to overcome the primary obstacles to racial fairness by:

Fixing economic disparities

dispelling long-standing stereotypes

making sure that everyone’s voice is heard

Continuous education and awareness-raising are also necessary to counteract racial ignorance and indifference.

Our future hope

Racial disparities should be significantly reduced in all areas, including healthcare, employment, and education, over the course of the next five, 10, and 20 years. Hope for the future is sparked by positive developments, such as the rise in the number of persons of colour in leadership roles and the increased consciousness of racial concerns. Important discussions and legislative changes need to continue that open the door to a more just society.

Participation and the Catholic community

By supporting laws that advance equality, help underprivileged populations, and create inclusive environments, the Catholic community can play a significant part in advancing racial justice. We may be effective change agents by upholding the values of justice, compassion, and love found in our faith.

Practical strategies to promote racial justice in the wider community include taking part in community outreach initiatives, collaborating with other organisations, and holding interfaith discussions.

We must have a system in place to promote policies and educate people about how they can deal with being excluded. We should encourage pastoral care and assistance for individuals impacted by racial injustice and set an example for society by promoting inclusion and diversity in our local communities.

Living the life of Christ

Living the life and example of Our Lord Jesus Christ will help us to recognise the human being in every soul we encounter. This is the ultimate goal we can pursue in order to overcome this major challenge and bring about RACIAL JUSTICE.