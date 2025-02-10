Fr Valentine Erhahon

A Parish Where There Is Always Room For One

There is a picture. It is Edwardian. The lady in it wore a merry widow hat and a black long

trench coat. Her right-hand rests on a young boy wearing smart shoes and a suit of

shorts. They stand before our Church of Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church here on

Streatham Hill. It is 1916, two years into the First World War. Our parish lost twelve men

during The Great Wars. Looking at this picture, I often wonder if her husband had gone to

war or was one of those who prayed in this Church before going. I always wonder what

her story was.

There is another picture. It is a picture of a lady and her son standing in what is now the

Narthex. Mum, dad and children are known to me. Her son in the picture is the first child

I baptised when I was appointed Parish Priest here. She is standing at the same entrance

of the church, teaching her son how to make the sign of the cross as they go off to

nursery.

Between these two women a century apart, we have a history of different people brought

together by their shared love of Jesus Christ in our small, beautiful church. Between

them, we have generations of many other stories of war, of migration from here to there,

of celebrations, of faith, of discipleship, of community, of friendship, of struggles, of hurt,

of pain, of healing, all interwoven together to tell one story of a welcoming community

that is always outward looking, rooted in the Eucharistic. Next year, our parish will

celebrate 120 years on Streatham Hill after being founded in 1906 at the dawn of the 20th

Century.

Our parish history tells us that our church first welcomed Belgian refugees during the

First World War. It welcomed Caribbeans on Empire Windrush in the 1950s, Irish migrants

in the 1960s, and groups of Italian, French, and Spanish communities shortly afterwards.

We also know that our parish welcomed Western Africans, especially those from the then

Bendel State in Nigeria, in the 1970s. At the turn of the millennium, our parish welcomed

different communities from India, especially Goans and those from Kerala.

Today, we are in a new era. Our parish welcomed different nationalities just before and

after the pandemic, no longer as set groups. Today, more than ever before, our parish

opens her doors to everyone from every background. It follows my one shared principle:

In this Church, there is always room for one more because of Jesus.

Personally, I feel blessed to be a part of this community because it is what my younger

self had dreamt of experiencing. I can relate with those who share stories not just of

encounters with racism but of the impact of prejudices and unconscious bias rooted in

policies and procedures.

That is why my experience of being a member of the Racial and Cultural Inclusion

Commission of the Archdiocese of Southwark from its early days has been invaluable. Its

focus on oneness in Christ, drawn from Galatians 3:28, reminds us that while we

recognise the evil of racism and its long-term impacts on social mobility, flourishing and

community cohesion, there is still work to do in creating a culture change that is

welcoming. I am pleased with the leadership because it creates a robust sense of

belonging for everyone without divisions; it offers practical support to parishes, such as

the Toolkit for Racial and Cultural Inclusion for Catholic Churches. I like the theme,

“Pilgrim of Hope: Our Journey Together Towards Racial Justice.” For my parish, this

theme reminds us that we are a Pilgrim People of Hope going through the Holy Door of

Repentance, Renewal and Revival in this Jubilee year. Ours is a parish family with many

nationalities, languages, and backgrounds that is always in prayer, one that loves and

cares for each other because of Jesus. My parishioners who attend Racial Justice

Sunday have always found a sense of profound joy in a shared community spirit where

difference is celebrated around the Eucharistic table.

When I reflect on what Racial Justice brings to my parish, I like the memories we share

each year. I like the words that have kept us together. I like the rich intercontinental

accents. I like the various languages in prayer. I like the space we give to listen, learn,

heal, forgive, and move on. I like the various Items in our church that jolt our collective

memory of moments of profound unity. Take a look at any one of our stained glass

windows in our church, such as the different depictions of our lady, or the saints and you

will see how other cultures in this church inspired the arts. I like the unfinished stories

that continue from one generation to another.

I like the care and respect we give each other. I like the honesty we show when

recognising cultural tensions. I like the efforts we put into addressing these challenges. I

like the transparency inspired by the command to love in John 15:12-13. I like how we

see each other as brothers and sisters. I like how we see each other as friends. I like how

our Catholic Faith inspires us to work together for the common good. Most of all, I like

how we have one parish story of welcoming, made up of different stories of loss, success,

and new beginnings.

Someday in the future, when I have long left this parish, I would like to receive a postcard

picture of a typical Sunday Mass of Saints Simon and Jude, Streatham Hill; I hope the

picture will be of one family of different nationalities, races, cultures, and backgrounds, a

people who call each other bro