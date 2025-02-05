“There’s more than one voice

Singing in the darkness

Joining with your one

voice …

Hands are joined and

fears unlocked’’ {Copyright: Universal Music)

Toolkit

This useful toolkit was produced by the Archdiocese of Southwark’s Commission for Promoting Racial and Cultural Inclusion.

Racial Justice Toolkit

This toolkit is based on the experience of St Margaret of Scotland Church, Carshalton Beeches, in the London Borough of Sutton. St Margaret’s is a small parish, the smallest in the Sutton deanery. In October 2023 its average total attendance at Saturday Vigil and Sunday Masses was 217.

The racial composition of the Carshalton Beeches area is predominantly white – although no longer overwhelmingly so, as was the case 20 years ago. Until recently the ethnic composition of the congregation at St Margaret’s was also predominantly white.

However, the congregation has become significantly more multi-racial in recent years and is visibly more racially diverse than the surrounding population.

Steps to promote racial and cultural inclusion in a parish will need adaptation from one area to another. However, we believe that the overall approach described in this publication is likely to be appropriate for many Catholic parishes.

Race can be a sensitive area. People are often uncomfortable talking about it. Therefore, two things are important in undertaking any initiative to promote racial and cultural inclusion. The first is that the whole approach must be positive, inclusive and non-confrontational. It is not about jumping down people’s throats for inadvertently using slightly the wrong language.

It is about emphasising that the racial and cultural diversity of a parish is a blessing from the Lord; that the experiences, traditions and worship of different racial and cultural groups can enrich the life of a parish; and that the whole parish benefits from the experience of racial and cultural diversity.

Secondly, an initiative is more likely to succeed if it is driven by a small multi-racial group of parishioners who are not hesitant about talking clearly and straightforwardly about racial and cultural inclusion and who are upfront and clear about the importance of this issue for the Church, individual parishes and

the whole community.

We hope that this toolkit will be of assistance to anyone wishing to undertake initiatives to promote racial and cultural inclusion more effectively in their parish. At St Margaret’s we are very aware that our efforts are very much a work in progress and that we are far from having all the answers. We would be pleased to exchange ideas with other parishes and to learn from their experiences.