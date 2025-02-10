Racial Justice: Embracing All – Practical solutions to end racism in our communities

When: Wednesday 12 February 6:30pm – 8:30pm

Where: Via Zoom

Programme

Racial Justice and initiatives implemented to combat Racism – Canon Victor Darlington Break-out small group discussion: what do you think are the most effective ways of combatting racism in our communities? Practical positive ways to promote more intercultural understanding and friendship: Father Philip Sumner Break-out small group discussion – What initiatives is your parish doing or could it do in the future to promote intercultural understanding and friendship with minority groups? Racial Justice and Young people: how to engage and involve young people to help individuals to see each other’s humanity – Anita Motha Break-out small group discussion: how does your parish or local community engage and involve young people and how can this be improved? Feedback on Group Discussions Conclusion & Vote of Thanks Final Prayer: RACIAL JUSTICE OUR FATHER PRAYER

Speaker Biographies

Canon Victor Darlington

Canon Victor Darlington is the Episcopal Vicar for the South East Area of the Archdiocese of Southwark and Episcopal Vicar for the Commission of Promoting Racial and Cultural Inclusion. Born in Nigeria, he was ordained to the priesthood on 8th September 1990 and has served in a variety of pastoral and leadership roles within the Archdiocese.

His ministry has been shaped by a deep commitment to fostering a Church where people of all backgrounds feel welcomed, valued, and represented. As Parish Priest of Sacred Heart, Camberwell, one of the most diverse parishes in Southwark, he worked extensively to promote intercultural understanding and greater participation in parish life. In his role as Episcopal Vicar for the Commission of Promoting Racial and Cultural Inclusion, he continues to encourage dialogue, develop initiatives that celebrate diversity, and support pathways for greater leadership opportunities within the Church.

Canon Victor is passionate about pastoral care and ensuring that every member of the Church community feels included and empowered to live out their faith. His ministry is centred on building a stronger, more unified Catholic community—one that reflects the beauty of its diversity and the dignity of every person.

Fr. Phil Sumner

Fr. Phil Sumner is currently the Parish Priest of Our Lady and St. Patrick’s Parish, Oldham and a Church Lawyer. He was Chair of the National Conference of Priests of England and Wales from 1997-2000. He is currently a Trustee of the Catholic Association for Racial Justice. He was the first Chair of the Oldham Inter-Faith Forum, in which he now serves as a Trustee and as Project Manager, in a voluntary capacity. In February 2006, he was the Individual and “Overall” winner of Oldham’s first and only Diversity and Equality awards and, in September 2006, he was named in a British national newspaper as among the top fifty British “campaigners, thinkers and givers transforming our world” (The Independent Newspaper’s “Good list”, 1st September 2006). He has lectured for UNESCO (Catalonia) on “Intercultural mediation processes” in Barcelona in 2006 and, in February 2008, in Brazil at the World Conference on the Development of Cities. He has, twice, been a witness on BBC 4’s “The Moral Maze”, once on Multiculturalism and once on the decolonisation of the university curriculum.

Anita Motha

Anita Motha is the Chief Executive Officer of Catholic youth agency Million Minutes, an organisation dedicated to empowering young people, amplifying youth voices and promoting social justice. She is particularly passionate about strengthening youth participation in decision-making processes, fostering inclusion and leadership opportunities that empower young people to shape their futures. Anita has worked for CAFOD, the Salesians of Don Bosco and is currently a board member of SVP England and Wales.

Zoom Details

Topic: Practical solutions to end racism in our communities

Time: Feb 12, 2025 06:30 PM London

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83238222163?pwd=cErUsx55OALI4KvsTTaUoruKeYGZec.1

Meeting ID: 832 3822 2163

Passcode: 659470

Prayer

Our Father who are in heaven,

Creator of all the races in your world

Hallowed by Thy name,

Praised and beloved by all your people of whatever colour and race.

Thy Kingdom come,

Where racial justice prevails and all are welcome

Without favour or discrimination.

Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven

Where we will strive to live as sisters and brothers bound together as your children.

Give us this day

A day of enlightenment when we recognise all peoples are equal in your sight

Our daily bread

To share with our neighbours of whatever colour, race or creed.

Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us

Forgive the wrong of the colonial past, the oppression of slavery, the assumption of white privilege and the ongoing racism hidden in ourselves and our communities.

Lead us not into temptation

Of pride and denial of truth,

But deliver us from the evil

Of racism which divides communities and destroys lives.

As Christian men and women, we pledge our active commitment to seek racial justice and equity for everyone both individually and institutionally.

For Thine is the Kingdom, the Pover and the Glory,

Which will transform us all

For ever and ever,

Amen.