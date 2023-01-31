Pope Francis in DRC and South Sudan

Pope Francis is visiting the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan for an Apostolic Journey from Tuesday, 31 January to Sunday, 5 February 2023.
Also in EventsHoly Land Co-ordination > Holocaust Memorial Day > Christian Unity Week > Racial Justice Sunday > Cost of Living > Flame 2023 Preview > Peace Sunday > Benedict XVI Prayers > World Youth Sunday > Concert: Friends of the Holy Land > The God Who Speaks > Pray for Peace in Ukraine > Previous Events >
The Holy Father arrived at Kinshasa’s Ndjili Airport shortly after 13:45 UK time on Tuesday, 31 January. Touchdown marked the first time a Pope had set foot in the Democratic Republic of Congo since Pope Saint John Paul II visited 37 years ago.
ROME – KINSHASA
|Time
|Event
|07:55
|Departure by airplane from Rome/Fiumicino International Airport to Kinshasa
|15:00
|Arrival at Kinshasa “Ndjili” International Airport
|15:00
|Official Welcome
|16:30
|Welcome Ceremony at the “Palais de la Nation”
|16:45
|Courtesy visit to the President of the Republic in the “Salle Présidentielle” of the “Palais de la Nation”
|17:30
|Meeting with Authorities, Civil Society and the Diplomatic Corps in the garden of the “Palais de la Nation”
KINSHASA
|Time
|Event
|09:30
|Holy Mass at “Ndolo” Airport
|16:30
|Meeting with victims from the eastern part of the Country at the Apostolic Nunciature
|18:30
|Meeting with Representatives from some Charities at the Apostolic Nunciature
KINSHASA
|Time
|Event
|09:30
|Meeting with Young People and Catechists in Martyrs’ Stadium
|16:30
|Prayer meeting with Priests, Deacons, Consecrated Persons and Seminarians in the Cathedral “Notre Dame du Congo”
|18:30
|Private meeting with members of the Society of Jesus at the Apostolic Nunciature
KINSHASA – JUBA
|Time
|Event
|08:30
|Meeting with Bishops at CENCO
|10:10
|Farewell Ceremony at Kinshasa “Ndjili” International Airport
|10:40
|Departure by airplane from Kinshasa “Ndjili” International Airport to Juba
The Holy Father is making the Journey to South Sudan together with the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland
JUBA
|Time
|Event
|15:00
|Arrival at Juba International Airport
|15:00
|Welcome Ceremony
|15:45
|Courtesy visit to the President of the Republic at the Presidential Palace
|16:15
|Meeting with the Vice-Presidents of the Republic
|17:00
|Meeting with Authorities, Civil Society and the Diplomatic Corps in the garden of the Presidential Palace
JUBA
|Time
|Event
|09:00
|Meeting with Bishops, Priests, Deacons, Consecrated Persons and Seminarians in the Cathedral of Saint Therese
|11:00
|Private meeting with Members of the Society of Jesus at the Apostolic Nunciature
|16:30
|Meeting with Internally Displaced Persons in the “Freedom Hall”
|18:00
|Ecumenical Prayer at “John Garang” Mausoleum
JUBA – ROME
|Time
|Event
|08:45
|Holy Mass at “John Garang” Mausoleum
|11:00
|Farewell Ceremony at Juba International Airport
|11:30
|Departure by airplane from Juba International Airport to Rome
|17:30
|Arrival at Rome Fiumicino International Airport