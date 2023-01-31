Pope Francis in DRC and South Sudan

Pope Francis is visiting the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan for an Apostolic Journey from Tuesday, 31 January to Sunday, 5 February 2023.

The Holy Father arrived at Kinshasa’s Ndjili Airport shortly after 13:45 UK time on Tuesday, 31 January. Touchdown marked the first time a Pope had set foot in the Democratic Republic of Congo since Pope Saint John Paul II visited 37 years ago.

Tuesday 31 January 2023

ROME – KINSHASA

Time Event
07:55 Departure by airplane from Rome/Fiumicino International Airport to Kinshasa     
15:00 Arrival at Kinshasa “Ndjili” International Airport      
15:00 Official Welcome
16:30 Welcome Ceremony at the “Palais de la Nation” 
16:45 Courtesy visit to the President of the Republic in the “Salle Présidentielle” of the “Palais de la Nation”  
17:30 Meeting with Authorities, Civil Society and the Diplomatic Corps in the garden of the “Palais de la Nation” 

Wednesday 1 February 2023

KINSHASA

Time Event
09:30 Holy Mass at “Ndolo” Airport
16:30 Meeting with victims from the eastern part of the Country at the Apostolic Nunciature  
18:30 Meeting with Representatives from some Charities at the Apostolic Nunciature 

Thursday 2 February 2023

KINSHASA

Time Event
09:30Meeting with Young People and Catechists in Martyrs’ Stadium
16:30Prayer meeting with Priests, Deacons, Consecrated Persons and Seminarians in the Cathedral “Notre Dame du Congo”
18:30Private meeting with members of the Society of Jesus at the Apostolic Nunciature 

Friday 3 February 2023

KINSHASA – JUBA

Time Event
08:30 Meeting with Bishops at CENCO
10:10 Farewell Ceremony at Kinshasa “Ndjili” International Airport    
10:40 Departure by airplane from Kinshasa “Ndjili” International Airport to Juba

South Sudan

The Holy Father is making the Journey to South Sudan together with the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland      

Friday 3 February 2023

JUBA

Time Event
15:00 Arrival at Juba International Airport
15:00 Welcome Ceremony
15:45 Courtesy visit to the President of the Republic at the Presidential Palace  
16:15 Meeting with the Vice-Presidents of the Republic
17:00 Meeting with Authorities, Civil Society and the Diplomatic Corps in the garden of the Presidential Palace

Saturday 4 February 2023

JUBA

Time Event
09:00Meeting with Bishops, Priests, Deacons, Consecrated Persons and Seminarians in the Cathedral of Saint Therese
11:00Private meeting with Members of the Society of Jesus at the Apostolic Nunciature         
16:30 Meeting with Internally Displaced Persons in the “Freedom Hall”
18:00 Ecumenical Prayer at “John Garang” Mausoleum

Sunday 5 February 2023

JUBA – ROME

Time Event
08:45Holy Mass at “John Garang” Mausoleum
11:00Farewell Ceremony at Juba International Airport
11:30Departure by airplane from Juba International Airport to Rome
17:30Arrival at Rome Fiumicino International Airport