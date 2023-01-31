Pope Francis in DRC and South Sudan

The Holy Father arrived at Kinshasa’s Ndjili Airport shortly after 13:45 UK time on Tuesday, 31 January. Touchdown marked the first time a Pope had set foot in the Democratic Republic of Congo since Pope Saint John Paul II visited 37 years ago.

Tuesday 31 January 2023

ROME – KINSHASA

Time Event 07:55 Departure by airplane from Rome/Fiumicino International Airport to Kinshasa 15:00 Arrival at Kinshasa “Ndjili” International Airport 15:00 Official Welcome 16:30 Welcome Ceremony at the “Palais de la Nation” 16:45 Courtesy visit to the President of the Republic in the “Salle Présidentielle” of the “Palais de la Nation” 17:30 Meeting with Authorities, Civil Society and the Diplomatic Corps in the garden of the “Palais de la Nation”

Wednesday 1 February 2023

KINSHASA

Time Event 09:30 Holy Mass at “Ndolo” Airport 16:30 Meeting with victims from the eastern part of the Country at the Apostolic Nunciature 18:30 Meeting with Representatives from some Charities at the Apostolic Nunciature

Thursday 2 February 2023

KINSHASA

Time Event 09:30 Meeting with Young People and Catechists in Martyrs’ Stadium 16:30 Prayer meeting with Priests, Deacons, Consecrated Persons and Seminarians in the Cathedral “Notre Dame du Congo” 18:30 Private meeting with members of the Society of Jesus at the Apostolic Nunciature

Friday 3 February 2023

KINSHASA – JUBA

Time Event 08:30 Meeting with Bishops at CENCO 10:10 Farewell Ceremony at Kinshasa “Ndjili” International Airport 10:40 Departure by airplane from Kinshasa “Ndjili” International Airport to Juba

South Sudan

The Holy Father is making the Journey to South Sudan together with the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland

Friday 3 February 2023

JUBA

Time Event 15:00 Arrival at Juba International Airport 15:00 Welcome Ceremony 15:45 Courtesy visit to the President of the Republic at the Presidential Palace 16:15 Meeting with the Vice-Presidents of the Republic 17:00 Meeting with Authorities, Civil Society and the Diplomatic Corps in the garden of the Presidential Palace

Saturday 4 February 2023

JUBA

Time Event 09:00 Meeting with Bishops, Priests, Deacons, Consecrated Persons and Seminarians in the Cathedral of Saint Therese 11:00 Private meeting with Members of the Society of Jesus at the Apostolic Nunciature 16:30 Meeting with Internally Displaced Persons in the “Freedom Hall” 18:00 Ecumenical Prayer at “John Garang” Mausoleum

Sunday 5 February 2023

JUBA – ROME