Photos PHOTOS: Solemnity of Corpus Christi CBCEW » PHOTOS: Solemnity of Corpus Christi Liturgy » »

On Sunday 7 June 2026, the Feast of Corpus Christi, a procession was held through the streets of London with the Blessed Sacrament. The celebration started at the Church of Corpus Christi with Solemn High Mass. The procession parted from there and took the Blessed Sacrament towards the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption and St Gregory in Warwick Street. Following that, the group went to the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Holy Family, and the procession finished at St. James’s Spanish Place in Marylebone.

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