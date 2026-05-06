Photos PHOTOS: Sir Edward Leigh MP invested Knight of the Order of St Gregory the Great PHOTOS: Sir Edward Leigh MP investe... Honour » »

At a Mass in Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday, 5 May, Archbishop Richard Moth invested Sir Edward Leigh MP, Father of the House of Commons, as a knight of the Order of St Gregory the Great.

Mr Paul Moynihan, the Archbishop of Westminster’s Master of Ceremonies, was promoted to Knight Commander of St Gregory by Pope Leo XIV on the nomination of the Westminster Chapter of Canons supported by Cardinal Vincent Nichols.

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