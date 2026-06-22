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Photos: Anniversary Mass in memory of Cardinal George Basil Hume, Sacred Heart Church

Monday, June 22nd, 2026 @ 12:21 pm
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On Tuesday, 17 June, The Cardinal Hume Centre held it’s Annual Anniversary Mass in Memory of His Eminence Cardinal George Basil Hume OSB, OM. The Mass took place at Sacred Heart Church, and was presided by The Reverend Slawomir Witoń, Dean of Westminster Cathedral.

Cardinal Hume’s deep compassion and unwavering commitment to those in need continue to guide our work at the Centre. His words—”Each person matters, no human life is redundant”—remain at the heart of all we do. This Mass is an opportunity to gather in prayer and remembrance, reflecting on his life, legacy, and the values he instilled.

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