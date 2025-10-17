Photos Columbans in Britain launch 2026 Schools Competition “Becoming a refugee is never a choice. But how we respond is.” CBCEW » Communications » Columbans in Britain launch 2026 Sc... Photos » »

The Columbans in Britain have launched their next Schools Competition 2025/26, which has the theme: “Becoming a refugee is never a choice. But how we respond is.” It is a quote from the United Nations Secretary General-Secretary, António Guterres, who is a Catholic.

Columban missionaries internationally have a mission priority of supporting Migrants and Refugees. This echoes Catholic Social Teaching which calls us to ‘welcome the stranger’. Pope Leo said in his recent Apostolic Exhortation, Dilexi te: “The Church, like a mother, accompanies those who are walking. Where the world sees threats, she sees children; where walls are built, she builds bridges. She knows that her proclamation of the Gospel is credible only when it is translated into gestures of closeness and welcome. And she knows that in every rejected migrant, it is Christ himself who knocks at the door of the community” (#75)

In England and Wales, the lead bishop for Migrants and Refugees, said on the annual World Day of Migrants and Refugees on 4/5 October: “It is our obligation to try and understand why migrants appear among us; our duty is to care for those who seek refuge in our country.” He thanked parishes and schools who have “welcomed the stranger.”

The Columbans are looking for students in Britain (aged 13-18 inclusive, parental permission required) to submit an original piece of writing or an original image on the theme. They invite young people to explore perceptions of people seeking sanctuary in Britain, considering practical examples of welcome and solidarity.

The competition aims to increase young people’s compassion and understanding of journeys of displaced people seeking safety in another country. How can we respect diversity and respond with love to those seeking refuge and safety? Can we be inspired by real-life stories of resilience and hope, Scripture, or Catholic Social Teaching? How can we empathise with the experience of individuals and families being separated from the place they call home.

The competition closes on 14 February 2026 and competition winners will be announced on 9 March. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winning entrants and the first prize is an impressive £300!

High-profile judges from the world of journalism have been secured and winning entries will be published in the Columbans’ Far East magazine, Columban websites, Columban social media and in other Catholic media. The Columbans are delighted that Ruth Gledhill of The Tablet and Jo Siedlecka of Independent Catholic News, are judges in Britain.

Students will find the Columban Competition website a useful resource. It includes information on the theme of ‘Becoming a refugee is never a choice. But how we respond is.’ There are examples of refugee projects and inspirational communities. There are also details on submission of entries and a helpful FAQ page. The website provides material suitable for students, parents and teachers. Last year, more than 200 entries were submitted from 22 Catholic schools in Britain, and it is hoped to increase this number.

This is the ninth annual Columban Schools Competition. Past themes have focused on Migrants, Climate Change, Throwaway Culture, Racism, 21st Century Changemakers, Peacemaking, Biodiversity and ‘Jubilee: Pilgrims of Hope.

’Details and information on the competition website: columbancompetition.com