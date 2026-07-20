Photos PHOTOS: Solemn Mass of Dedication of the Altar in Salford Cathedral CBCEW » Communications » PHOTOS: Solemn Mass of Dedication o... Photos » »

On the of Feast Day of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 16 July, our [Salford diocese] patron, clergy, religious, parishioners, and invited guests from across the diocese gathered at the Cathedral Church of St John the Evangelist for the Solemn Mass of Dedication and Consecration of the new Altar. This diocesan family celebration marks a major milestone in the restoration and renewal of our mother church. You can read more about the restoration here.

During the celebration, Bishop John solemnly dedicated and consecrated the altar in the presence of the Apostolic Nuncio, bishops of England and Wales, clergy, religious, and representatives of parishes from across the diocese. He began by thanking Cardinal Nichols, Archbishop Buendia the Papal Nuncio, visiting Bishops of England and Wales and diocesan clergy and faithful for joining such a special day. He also took time to thank the nearly 800 people that dedicated their time, gifts and expertise to make the project such a success.

In his homily, Bishop John reflected on the significance of the cathedral’s restoration and the return of the High Altar to a place of honour, telling the congregation: “We have our mother church again.” He went on to describe the cathedral as a place of prayer, sacrament and encounter with God, with the Bishop reminding those present and the hundreds watching via the live stream that the Church is ultimately much more than stone and mortar.

While recognising the importance of restoring the physical building, Bishop John emphasised that we as Christians are called to be the “living stones” of the Church, bringing Gospel values into the world and helping to build up the Body of Christ through their daily lives and witness.

Echoing the words of St Paul, Bishop John reminded the congregation that each person is called to be an ambassador for Christ, delegated by Jesus to stand in his place and carry out his work in the world today. “What a privilege and what a challenge,” said Bishop John as he encouraged everyone present to consider the difference they can make in their own communities.

He went on to stress that every person has a role to play in the mission of the Church, asking not simply what the Church can achieve collectively, but what impact everyone can have individually through their own gifts and talents.

Returning to the three themes that have featured prominently in Pope Leo’s papacy, peace, unity and bridge-building, Bishop John stressed the importance of the role we can all play in becoming peacemakers in today’s world.

Concluding his homily, Bishop John said our diocesan prayer, “Stay with us Lord on our journey,” and reminded us all that Christ continues to walk alongside us as we seek to live out our faith.

Following the Prayers of Dedication, Bishop John placed the relics of St Ambrose Barlow, St Polycarp and St Aurelius into a suitably prepared aperture, signifying that all those who have been baptised in the Death of Christ, especially those who have shed their blood for the Lord, share in Christ’s passion. The aperture containing the relic was closed within the Altar, by James Elliot, the stonemason who built the altar.

During the service the Altar was anointed and incensed before being prepared for the Liturgy of the Eucharist.

The four piers of the Altar symbolise the four Gospels, while the triple arch motif represents the Holy Trinity and, repeated across each face, recalls the twelve Apostles. The carved and gilded vine leaves point to Christ the true vine and to Saint John the Evangelist, the patron of the cathedral. The principal stone of the Altar is Derbyshire Fossil Stone, traditionally known as “Once a Week”. It was cut and carved, together with the Ambo and Font, by stonemason James Elliott.

The new Altar forms part of a wider restoration and re-ordering of the cathedral, including repairs to the roof, spire and external stonework; the installation of energy-efficient lighting; conservation of interior stonework and stained glass; redecoration of the nave, chancel and chapels; restoration of key liturgical features including the Rood Cross and Blessed Sacrament Chapel; the creation of a new Chapel of Initiation; increased seating capacity; and a new glass entrance designed to extend a spirit of welcome.

The service also saw two new pieces of music specially commissioned for our Cathedral Choir performed for the first time ‘Vidi Aquam’ and ‘Adoro te Devote’ – these are two of the Cathedral Restoration Commissions with more to be premiered throughout the remainder of the year.

The service ended with Archbishop Buendia passing on a blessing from Pope Leo.

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