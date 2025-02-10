A prayer for the sick, caregivers, and healthcare workers to Mary, Mother of Mercy, asking her to sustain faith, hope, and loving care for one another.

To Mary, Mother of Mercy and Health of the Infirm, we entrust the sick, healthcare workers and all those who generously assist our suffering brothers and sisters.

From the Grotto of Lourdes and her many other shrines throughout the world, may she sustain our faith and hope, and help us care for one another with fraternal love.