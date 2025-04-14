WeBelieve Festival

Date: 25-28 July

Location: St Mary’s College, Oscott

St Mary’s College, Oscott is hosting WeBelieve, a festival of Catholic Life celebrating the Jubilee Year of Hope. WeBelieve is a project created and funded by The Guild of Our Lady of Ransom in collaboration with St Mary’s College, Oscott.

This summer, St Mary’s College, Oscott is hosting WeBelieve, a festival of Catholic Life celebrating the Jubilee Year of Hope. You are warmly invited to join us from 25-28 July for what promises to be a wonderful experience. WeBelieve has been designed with parishes and families in mind, as an opportunity to receive inspiring faith formation together, to bond as a community and to celebrate the Jubilee in a tangible way.

The festival programme brings together the Catholic communion in a broad and beautiful way with a great line-up of contributors so far, including Dr Gianna Emanuela Molla (daughter of St Gianna Molla), Fr Paul Murray OP Mgr Michael Nazir-Ali, The Southwell Consort, Fr Toby Lees OP & many more.

Pilgrim-attendees can choose to join us for the whole weekend (camping, staying locally or coming from home) at an adult Early Bird rate of £70, or come for a day at £40. You can find all ticket options, the festival programme, print and online promotional material or register your parish at www.webelievefestival.com.

If you would like to know more about this, or if you would be interested in bringing a group, email info@webelievefestival.com

Digital posters can be downloaded here and printed materials can be requested via the parish sign-up form.