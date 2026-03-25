The theme in 2025 was Hope does not Disappoint: Finding meaning in Suffering. Inspired by Romans 5:5-6 we find hope can endure the darkness of human suffering and even see beyond it.
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15 June 2025
The theme for 2025 was Hope does not Disappoint: Finding meaning in Suffering. It is inspired by Romans 5:5-6. St Paul invites us to see that Christian hope is not just naïve optimism but, rather, an unshakeable trust in the power and presence of God who is with us always. This hope can endure the darkness of human suffering and even see beyond it.
Suffering touches every person at some point in their lives. It is often associated with illness, grief, and loss. It is not only caused by physical pain but includes emotional suffering as well as ‘soul pain’, such as depression and despair. Christians are not immune to this mystery and we often struggle to know how best to respond to it, and where we can find hope.
In this booklet, you'll find the message from the Bishops of England and Wales, Ireland, and Scotland, along with prayers for Day for Life.
Pope Leo XIV has sent a special message to Catholics and people of goodwill celebrating Day for Life on Sunday, 15 June, to assure them of his spiritual closeness at this time.
Archbishop John Sherrington explains how Christ accompanies us in our suffering and how this can give it a redemptive quality.
The Day for Life 2025 message, shared by the three Bishops' Conferences of England and Wales, Ireland and Scotland offers a reflection on this year's theme.
Prayers that can be used on or around Day for Life, celebrated in parishes throughout England and Wales on Sunday, 15 June 2025.