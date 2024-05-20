Prayer Day for Life Bidding Prayers Prayers that can be used on or around Day for Life, celebrated in parishes throughout England and Wales on Sunday, 16 June 2024.  icon-home » Events » Day for Life » Day for Life Bidding Prayers

For the Church: that Church leaders together with all the faithful may continually witness to the real and certain hope we have in Christ, the Good Shepherd, who is the resurrection and the life.

For policy makers and those in government: that they may come to discern more clearly that the infinite dignity of every person can never be lost even in what seem to be hopeless situations, and that however short a person’s life may be, that person is unconditionally precious.

For those who are afraid, suffering or in despair: that they may come to feel the presence of the Holy Spirit, the Comforter, ever near them ready to lead them out of their darkness and into the light of hope.

For those who care for the sick and dying, and for those who work in palliative care: that modelling themselves on Christ the Good Samaritan who binds up all our wounds, they may bring true compassion and hope so that no one feels abandoned, useless or a burden.

For us all: that our final days may be filled with grace and love and that we may be prepared for the hour of our death when, led by the Good Shepherd, God will call us by our name.