Catholic social teaching helps us judge how to act with AI, says Bishop Hendricks

Bishop Paul Hendricks, Lead Bishop for Artificial Intelligence for the Bishops’ Conference, offers this reflection on Pope Leo’s first encyclical letter Magnifica humanitas.

AI – constructing Babel or rebuilding Jerusalem?

The title of the encyclical, Magnifica humanitas, affirms the irreplaceable value of human beings, a theme which runs through the document. I was struck by the clarity with which Pope Leo lays out briefly the development of the social doctrine of the Church, emphasising the legitimate but distinct roles of Church and state. This gives a sound foundation for evaluating artificial intelligence (AI), and technology more broadly — how it can be used for good whilst it clearly has some built-in dangers? Pope Leo calls AI ‘A valuable tool that requires vigilance.’ AI presents unique challenges, but the criteria we need to judge how to act in response to those challenges are already to hand, in the form of Catholic social teaching.

Pope Leo returns repeatedly to two biblical images, representing the alternatives we face. One image is the Tower of Babel:

‘When a city is built on pride and the claim to self-sufficiency, communication breaks down, languages are confused and people no longer understand each other. The result is not unity, but dispersion. Babel thus reveals the limits of any effort that, however grandiose, arises from self-affirmation, sacrifices human dignity for efficiency and aspires to reach heaven without God’s blessing.’ (7)

In contrast, faced with the task of rebuilding the walls of Jerusalem, Nehemiah

[D]id not impose solutions from above. He convened the families, assigned each of them a section of the wall to rebuild, listened to their concerns, coordinated their efforts and addressed any opposition… Thus, ancient Jerusalem rediscovers a common language — not one of uniformity, but one of communion, namely the harmony that arises when all persons assume their own role and recognize that their strength comes from the Lord. (8)

The primary choice is not between a “yes” or “no” to technology, but rather between constructing Babel or rebuilding Jerusalem.

He goes on to say:

In the abstract, technology in and of itself is not a solution to humanity’s problems, just as it is not inherently evil. In practice, however, technology is never neutral, because it takes on the characteristics of those who devise, finance, regulate and use it. Therefore, the primary choice is not between a “yes” or “no” to technology, but rather between constructing Babel or rebuilding Jerusalem; between a power that claims to dominate the heavens and a people who work together in the presence of God to rebuild the walls of fraternal coexistence. (9)

I was very struck when Pope Leo wrote:

We cannot consider AI to be morally neutral. In reality, every technical tool embodies choices and priorities through what it measures, ignores and optimizes, and how it classifies people and situations. If a system is designed or used in a way that treats some lives as less worthy, or excludes them without the possibility of appeal, then it is not merely a tool “to be used well,’’ since it has already introduced criteria that contradict the inalienable dignity of the human person. For this reason, ethical discernment cannot be limited to asking whether we are using a system for good or bad purposes; it must also examine how that system is designed and what vision of the human person and society is embedded in the data and models that guide it. (104)

Pope Leo highlights certain key issues, such as ‘truth as a common good’, the dignity of work and the problem of unemployment, and protecting human freedom against dependency and exploitation. He powerfully contrasts ‘the culture of power and the civilisation of love’. Running throughout the encyclical is the call to resist any dehumanising tendency that arises, not so much from AI itself, but from mistaken attitudes such as our tendency to treat it as if it were human:

The risk extends beyond the misuse of certain technologies. More gravely, the pervasive technocratic paradigm in which we are immersed, and that is amplified by the digital revolution and AI, threatens to normalize an anti-human vision. In that vision, the fullness of life is equated with having more, reducing weakness, eliminating uncertainty and exerting total control. When efficiency becomes the ultimate measure of value, human beings are tempted to see themselves as a project to be optimized rather than as persons called to relationship and communion. (112)

Reading the encyclical, I often asked myself whether there is anything we can actually do to promote the legitimate use of AI and the provision of necessary safeguards. I found what I was looking for in the final chapter. Quoting from The Lord of the Rings, Pope Leo wrote: ‘It is not our part to master all the tides of the world, but to do what is in us for the succour of those years wherein we are set, uprooting the evil in the fields that we know, so that those who live after may have clean earth to till.’ (213) Pope Leo went on to say,

The civilization of love will not arise from a single or spectacular gesture, but from the sum total of small and steadfast acts of fidelity that serve as a bulwark against dehumanization. For this reason, it is worthwhile pausing to reflect on some aspects of how we, each in our own way, can cooperate in building the civilization of love. (213)

That seems like the perfect place to end this reflection.