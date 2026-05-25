Encyclical Archbishop Moth welcomes Pope Leo’s first encyclical Magnifica Humanitas Vatican » Pope » Archbishop Moth welcomes Pope Leo&#... Encyclical » »

President of the Bishops’ Conference and Archbishop of Westminster, the Most Reverend Richard Moth, has welcomed the publication of Pope Leo XIV’s first encyclical letter Magnifica Humanitas.

“I welcome today’s publication of Pope Leo’s first encyclical: Magnifica humanitas, on preserving the human person in the age of artificial intelligence.

“One of the first interventions of Pope Leo since he was elected Pope was to draw attention to the profound challenges AI will bring to humanity. It is worth noting that Pope Leo signed the encyclical on 15 May, the 135th anniversary of the publication of Pope Leo XIII’s encyclical Rerum novarum. This encyclical considered the social and economic effects of the industrial revolution and is considered the foundation of Catholic social teaching, promoting workers’ rights and emphasising the rights and duties of both workers and owners. The Church’s social teaching in the years since Rerum novarum contains a great deal to help us in our seeking of the common good.

“At every age, humanity lives with changes and the development of AI calls us to think about the opportunities and challenges it brings. We must respond to these, placing the centrality of humanity above all else, most especially the solidarity that is needed if we are to seek peace amongst peoples. We are made in the image of God and must never forget that we have a responsibility to one another, especially the most vulnerable. Pope Leo reminds us that ‘more powerful does not necessarily mean better.’

The technologies that have been created through human skill should be used at the service of truly human ends. Technology must not be used to embed unjust economic systems and abuses of power, but must always be at the service of human development.

“I commend the encyclical to all Catholics and people of good will as an important contribution to integral human development during a time of considerable change. It demands study and we look forward to further reflections in this area. Recognising the importance of maintaining and promoting the human in the face of the technological leap brought on by AI, the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales has set up a working group to study Pope Leo’s Encyclical looking at the issues generated by AI, always putting the human at the centre.”