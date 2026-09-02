Bishop Stock: ‘Do not reject God’s loving gift of life’

Bishop Marcus Stock, Bishop Leeds [Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Middlesbrough and Diocese of Hallam], reminds us that intentionally take our own life is a rejection of God’s loving gift of life to us. Bishop Stock makes this call ahead of the vote on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill on Friday, 11 September.

Transcript

“Our time is precious.

“Throughout our lives, we hope for more, or at least enough time to spend with others or have quiet time to ourselves. Time to complete projects at home or at work, to increase our knowledge, develop our talents, and fulfil our potential. Every day, every moment is precious. Not to be wasted or cut short. And perhaps our time is most to be treasured when it is running out toward the natural end of our lives.

“Time to change our hearts and minds, come to terms with what we have achieved or left undone, reconcile with others, perhaps to pray Maybe for the first time ever, so that even in our last few moments we experience the peace which comes through God’s mercy and forgiveness. Assisted dying and dignity in dying are simply euphemisms for assisted suicide. There are many ways in which people can rightly and properly be assisted to die with dignity. By offering them our love and care, by supporting them and their families with our prayers, and through the services provided by palliative care and hospices. Advanced age, sickness, or improperly managed pain should never be the reason for someone to want to commit suicide, least of all with the help of the very healthcare professionals who care for them and the families who love them.

“As Catholics, we believe in the dignity of all human life throughout its natural span. We believe that, except in cases where our mental health is adversely affecting our capacity to make balanced choices, to intentionally take our own life is a rejection of God’s loving gift of life to us. And is therefore one of the gravest of sins. Living with the fear of death and pain is part of our human condition. But if, in the fullness of our time on earth, that natural fear is met with compassion, prayer, and the best medical, pastoral, and spiritual care, surely all people can live and die with true dignity.”

Resources

Suggested parish newsletter text, resources such as A4 printable posters with QR codes and more can be found by visiting our dedicated section ‘Oppose Assisted Suicide’ on the Bishops’ Conference website.

Contact your MP

You can also use this form to contact your MP to ask that they oppose assisted suicide on Friday, 11 September. Any issues with this form, please visit the Right to Life UK website.