Armenia Bishops remember Armenian Genocide on 111th anniversary CBCEW » International » Countries » Bishops remember Armenian Genocide ... Armenia » »

Bishop Nicholas Hudson, Chair of the Department for International Affairs and Bishop of Plymouth, and Bishop Jim Curry, Vice-Chair of the Department for International Affairs and Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster, have issued a statement to mark the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Armernian Genocide Remembrance Day is held annually to commemorate the victims of the Armenian genocide of 1915, a series of massacres and starvation of 1.5 million Armenians.

In their statement, the bishops recall the role played by the Armenian Apostolic Church in providing sanctuary during the Genocide, and renew their prayerful support and solidarity with Christians living in the region.

Full statement

“On this occasion of the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, we would like to assure the Armenian community, particularly the Armenian diaspora in England and Wales, of our prayers and remembrance at this time.

“As we remember the victims and survivors of the Armenian Genocide of 1915, we also remember the crucial role played by the Armenian Apostolic Church in providing sanctuary, solace and hope in the midst of persecution and tragedy.

“In the face of current challenges, such as the ongoing conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the forced displacement of the Artsakh Armenian population, we continue to stand alongside our Christian brothers and sisters of the Armenian Apostolic Church in a spirit of friendship and solidarity.

“May the Holy Spirit guide all Christians and people of goodwill on the path to healing, reconciliation and communion.

“St Gregory the Illuminator, pray for us.

“St Gregory of Narek, pray for us.”

The Right Reverend Nicholas Hudson

Chair of the Department for International Affairs, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Bishop of Plymouth

The Right Reverend Jim Curry

Vice-Chair of the Department for International Affairs, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster