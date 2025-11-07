Environment Bishop Arnold on COP30: “Take action and make your voice heard” CBCEW » Bishop Arnold on COP30: “Take... Bishop » »

Bishop John Arnold, Lead Bishop for the Environment for the Bishops’ Conference, has issued a statement on COP30 which will take place in Belém, Brazil, from 10-21 November 2025. The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the United Nations’ annual meeting held to assess progress in dealing with climate change.

COP30 offers an important opportunity for countries to recommit to the multilateral promise made through the Paris Agreement: to limit the rise of average global temperature to well below 2°C, commit to net zero and to assist poorer countries to reach climate targets.

Ahead of the conference, Bishop Arnold calls for responsible leadership and for governments to make good on their environmental pledges. He encourages Catholics in England and Wales to make their voices heard and urge the UK government to take decisive action on the climate crisis.

Statement

“While there has been progress made since that agreement was signed ten years ago, we are sadly witnessing a troubling reality. Despite worsening climate threats, many major economies continue to expand fossil fuel production and global emissions have reached record highs. We have even seen a rise in political figures questioning the need of urgent climate action. This is a serious cause for concern.

“I urge our government to renew its commitment to net zero and resist the temptation to row back on its pledges. Leadership means both meeting our own responsibilities and encouraging other nations to do the same, while offering support to those countries already suffering the harshest effects of climate crisis. We need delivery.

“As Catholics, we should do what is in our power to care for creation and our common home. Pope Leo reminded us in the Season of Creation that now, more than ever, we need to work together, to think of future generations and take urgent action if we are to truly respond to the scale of this climate crisis.

“Climate action is not a luxury for calmer times. It is an urgent moral and practical necessity. I invite all Catholics to pray that leaders gathered at COP30 will show courage and solidarity to tackle the climate emergency.

“I invite Catholics to support CAFOD’s campaign to urge the UK government to take decisive on the climate emergency. You can take part by sending a letter to Energy Secretary Ed Miliband via this link: COP30: Take action on the climate crisis, and by doing so, make your voice heard.”

Bishop John Arnold

Bishop of Salford

Lead Bishop for the Environment