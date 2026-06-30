Vatican Archbishop Moth receives Pallium from Pope Leo: We share in the work as shepherds of the flock Archbishop Moth receives Pallium fr... Vatican » »

On Monday 29 June, the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul, Archbishop Richard Moth, Archbishop of Westminster, received the Pallium from Pope Leo XIV at a Mass held in St Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

Speaking to the Bishops’ Conference after the event, Archbishop Moth explained some of the rich symbolism and meaning behind this simple but unusual vestment:

“The pallium itself is a small strip of unbleached white wool with crosses on it that goes around the shoulders and a piece at the front and back. Yet in its simplicity, it is very rich. The fact that it’s been given to you by the Holy Father means that there is a real sense of sharing in the work of the Holy Father as a shepherd of the flock and of carrying the sheep, going out after the lost sheep, bringing back the stray.

“It is weighed down by three little nails; there are three of them reminding us of the nails in the person of Jesus on the cross. So there is a sense too of sharing in the Lord’s cross, picking up your cross and following him. It’s all there in this, this really rather simple vestment.

The Pallium Mass was an opportunity for bishops of the world to gather together for this important feast. It also formed the conclusion of a two-day meeting of all of the cardinals, and Archbishop Moth described it as a moment which showed “the universality of the Church.”

The apex of the Mass came with the bestowing of the vestment by Pope Leo.

“It’s very humbling. I was one of a number of new archbishops and there was a real sense of being with them and amongst them in taking on this wonderful office, and of closeness to the Holy Father. There was an opportunity after Mass to have a very brief word with him as well which was an expression of that closeness which part of what the vestment is all about.”