Pope Leo XIV: A pilgrim in Africa

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The Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, outlined the Apostolic Journey that Pope Leo XIV will undertake from 13 to 23 April in Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea.

Briefing journalists during a press conference on Thursday, he illustrated the visit which spans four countries over eleven days and will include addresses in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish. Among the main themes he will address are those of peace, migration, the environment, young people and the family. Bruni also highlighted the fact that no special security measures are planned.

This will be the Pope’s longest journey so far and his first visit to Algeria, as well as the first papal visit in decades to the other three countries. The itinerary spans places and contexts marked by cultural and linguistic diversity, as well as social and political challenges, including conflict, migration and interreligious coexistence.

In Algeria, the visit will, of course, include references to the legacy of Saint Augustine and to Christian presence in North Africa, alongside dialogue with the Muslim world and the issue of migration.

In Cameroon, described as “Africa in miniature” because of the variety and richness of its land, traditions, and languages, the Pope is expected to address themes related to peace, coexistence, youth and integral human development.

In Angola, the focus will include the role of young people, natural and human resources, and the impact of corruption and colonial history.

In Equatorial Guinea, attention will be given to culture and education, as well as to the Church’s role in promoting peace in a resource-rich region.

Members of the papal delegation will include representatives of various Dicasteries, along with several Cardinals from Africa. As is customary, the Pope is expected to hold an in-flight press conference during his flight back to Rome at the end of the journey.