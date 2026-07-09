Luminiscence – Westminster Cathedral as you’ve never seen it before

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An immersive audio visual experience in Westminster Cathedral is wowing audiences this summer. Luminiscence, a ground-breaking take on the concept of son et lumière, is a 360° video projection concert that narrates the story of London and the iconic Neo-Byzantine mother church of the Diocese of Westminster.

Voiced by Paddington and Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, this 50-minute performance is more than just a light show, it uses 24 laser projectors, which bring the Cathedral to life in breath-taking ways with colour and imagery, culminating in a vision of what the Cathedral may one day look like fully covered in mosaics. The stunning visuals are blended with live performances of the great composers brought to life by the Lux Aeterna choir.

There are performances on four nights of the week, Wednesday to Saturday, from July to mid-September 2026.

These images were taken at the premiere of Luminiscence in Westminster Cathedral on Wednesday, 1 July.

Information and booking

Tickets can be booked online by visiting the Luminiscence website.

Photos

Here are a selection of images from the premiere. You can download or browse though more on our Flickr channel.