Pope at Regina Caeli urges Christians to give voice to hope stifled by violence

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At the Regina Caeli on Easter Monday in Saint Peter’s Square, Pope Leo XIV called on Christians to bear witness to the Gospel in a context marked by misinformation, conflict, and social deprivation.

Reflecting on the Gospel account of the empty tomb, the Pope noted that two different accounts emerge from the same event: the testimony of the women, who encountered the risen Jesus and announced His Resurrection, and the report of the guards, who claimed that the body had been taken. He said that from this single fact arise two opposing interpretations, one that proclaims life and another that denies it.

This contrast, he went on to say, continues to be relevant, as the communication of truth is often hindered. “Often, the proclamation of truth is obscured by what we today call ‘fake news’ – lies, insinuations, and unfounded accusations,” he said.

And he underscored the importance of allowing the Gospel truth to reach those “oppressed by the evil that corrupts history and confuses consciences” so that the Paschal mystery “in both word and deed” may “give a new voice to hope.”

Do not be afraid to proclaim the Gospel

The Pope indicated that, despite the confusion that reigns today, the truth does not disappear. Recalling the words of Jesus, “Do not be afraid; go and tell,” he said that this instruction remains a vital reference for Christian witness.

He also highlighted many situations in the current global context in which individuals and communities experience the effects of violence and deprivation, specifically mentioning peoples affected by war, Christians persecuted for their faith, and children deprived of access to education.

“To proclaim the Paschal mystery of Christ in both word and deed means to give a new voice to hope,” the Pope said, a hope often “stifled by the hands of the violent.”

Wherever the Gospel is lived and proclaimed, he added, it brings light into darkness and restores meaning amid confusion.

Remembering Pope Francis

At the conclusion of his address, the Pope invited the faithful to remember with gratitude Pope Francis, who “on Easter Monday of last year, returned to the Lord.” Recalling his predecessor’s “profound witness of faith and love,” he entrusted the Church to the intercession of the Virgin Mary, Seat of Wisdom.

“Let us pray,” he said, “that we may become ever more radiant heralds of the truth.”

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

Following the recitation of the Regina Caeli Prayer, Pope Leo had a special thought for all those who are participating in initiatives promoted on the occasion of the “International Day of Sport for Development and Peace”, an annual U.N.-established observance that aims to highlight sport’s unique capacity to foster connection, inclusion and peace.

Thus, the Pope renewed his appeal that sport, with its universal language of fraternity, be a place of inclusion and peace.