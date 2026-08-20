Vatican Archbishop Mark O’Toole re-appointed to the International Council for Catechesis CBCEW » Archbishop Mark O’Toole re-ap... Catechesis » »

The Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia is delighted to announce that Archbishop Mark O’Toole has been re-appointed by Pope Leo XIV for a further five-year term as a member of the International Council for Catechesis (Co.In.Cat.), a body within the Dicastery for Evangelisation.

The appointment was confirmed in a letter from the Dicastery, following the Holy Father’s approval, and recognises Archbishop Mark O’Toole’s ongoing contribution to the work of catechesis across the universal Church.

Commenting on the re-appointment, Archbishop Mark said:

“I am humbled to be re-appointed to the International Council for Catechesis by the Holy See. I look forward to encouraging a deeper love of the Lord in all that we do and helping those who do not know Jesus, into an encounter with Him.”

The Archdiocese has described the re-appointment as a proud moment, and a reminder of the vital role catechesis plays in helping people encounter Christ. Clergy and faithful across the Archdiocese are asked to keep Archbishop Mark O’Toole in their prayers as he continues this work over the next five years.